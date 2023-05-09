DC fans know little about Superman: Legacy, as plot details have been heavily under wraps since James Gunn came on board. All we know is that it’s in pre-production, and Gunn wrote and will be directing the film. However, while promoting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in a shared interview with Chris Pratt, James Gunn may have confirmed a character for the upcoming film, and fans are getting excited because it might be Krypto, everyone’s favourite superdog.

Gunn and Pratt’s Interview with Toronto Sun

While discussing Pratt’s casting as Star-Lord and saying goodbye after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Pratt mentioned that despite going their separate ways, he and Gunn would continue to be good friends moving forward. It may be the end of the trilogy, but it’s not the end of their friendship.

Gunn joking mentioned he was “hoping I could cast you as Krypto the Super Dog (in Superman: Legacy). You could do motion capture on set and walk around on your hands and knees, but you can’t talk.” Pratt agreed to do the role if he was paid in crypto, and Gunn responded that he’d pay the actor in crypto that “amounts to zero dollars”.

After jokingly declaring that Gunn had just given the Toronto Sun a scoop by announcing Krypto’s role in his upcoming film, Pratt said, “Way to go. You’re fired. Back to Marvel.” Seeing a live-action rendition of the super-powered pup that occasionally flies at Superman’s side will be interesting.

Who is Krypto the Super Dog?

Krypto is baby Kal-El’s pet dog who arrived on Earth a few years after the last son of Krypton. Jor-El put Krypto in a prototype rocket that was knocked off course before sending his son to Earth. While his breed is unknown, he’s always depicted with white fur and has resembled several dogs over the years.

Krypto made his debut in 1955 and was meant to be a once-off character, but readers loved him so much that he soon became a regular in the Superman family.

Since then, Krypto has appeared in several animated TV shows, including one centred around him, a few TV series, including Smallville and HBO Max’s Titans and 2022’s animated film DC League of Super-Pet, in which saw the Superdog voiced by Dwayne Johnson.

Krypto possesses the same superhuman, or rather super-canine, abilities as his Kryptonian owner and will occasionally cause hilarious problems for the man of steel, such as when he retrieved a vault that Superman had returned.

Krypto wears a golden collar with a miniature Superman insignia and a dog-sized cape when combatting crime alongside Superman.

Superman: Legacy will be Krypto’s first live-action appearance on the big screen, and if Cosmo the Space Dog is any indication, he’s sure to be a treasured addition to the DCU.

