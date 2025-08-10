James Gunn has once again taken a digital flamethrower to a DC rumour. This time about Robin swooping into The Batman Part II.

It all started when a DC fan account on Threads posted a claim (which some believe comes from Jeff Sneider) that Robin was in the script for Matt Reeves’ sequel. They went on to say the film would be “as dark as the first” and that Reeves and co-writer Mattson Tomlin were “really going for it.” Gunn didn’t waste any time shooting that down.

“Guys please stop believing this nonsense,” he replied. “I think six of us have read the script. No one knows anything about The Batman 2.”

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

That pretty much tracks with Gunn’s ongoing campaign to keep a lid on misinformation, especially when it comes to both his DCU and the DC Elseworlds projects.

What we do know is that the script is finally done, and Warner Bros. Discovery has circled spring 2026 for the start of production. The film will once again be directed by Matt Reeves, with Robert Pattinson back as Gotham’s brooding protector. It’s still separate from Gunn’s own DCU timeline, sitting comfortably in the Elseworlds category.

The studio’s shareholder letter also confirmed a 1 October 2027 release date, lining up alongside a packed slate of upcoming DC titles, including Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (2026), Clayface (2026), and a new Wonder Woman film. On TV, Lanterns and the second season of Peacemaker are on the horizon.

For The Batman Part II, IMDb already lists Colin Farrell as Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, and Andy Serkis as Alfred. Reeves wrote the sequel with Tomlin, who also worked on the first film’s script.

Image Credit: Fortress of Solitude

Fans have wanted Robin to return to live-action Batman films for years now. The last proper on-screen Robin was Chris O’Donnell in Batman Forever and Batman & Robin. That’s nearly 3 decades ago. Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s John Blake in The Dark Knight Rises was more of a wink than a full debut, and while Michael Cera voiced the Boy Wonder in The Lego Batman Movie, that’s not quite what audiences have been craving.

Some even speculated that the young gang member Batman spared in the first The Batman could evolve into the franchise’s first Robin. Then there were rumours that The Penguin‘s Finale’s Vic wasn’t dead and that he could return as Robin. But for now, Gunn’s “nonsense” comment suggests it isn’t so. We’ll have to wait a while to see if a Boy Wonder shows up in the DCU.

