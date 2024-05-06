Across the Spider-Verse has come and gone, leaving the audience on a major cliffhanger about what’s to come for Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Already announced for 2024, this next film will round up the trilogy. The question is, how much bigger can it be, considering the breadth of Across the Spider-Verse and all the Web-Heads featured in the movie? Actually, it can go even larger, touching upon one of the most important parts of Spider-Man history: “The Symbiote Saga.” But is the Spider-Verse ready for Venom, too?

The Symbiote Saga

The Symbiote Saga, or the “Alien Costume Saga,” is a major Marvel Comics event that took place from 1984 to 1985. While there are several twists and turns, the crux is this: Peter Parker returns home after Secret Wars with a nifty new black suit in tow. While this suit gives Spidey renewed vigour and extra powers, it also starts to sap him – emotionally and physically. The reason for this is simple: It’s a symbiote that starts to suck the life force out of Peter.

Peter eventually realises this symbiote is no good for him, so he gets rid of it by using the sound of church bells to separate him from the suit. However, what he doesn’t realise is that the symbiote survives and bonds with Eddie Brock, giving birth to Venom. For years, Venom serves as an antagonist before becoming an antihero and protecting the innocents.

The Venom Reference in Across The Spider-Verse

Despite the presence of numerous Spider-Men and other characters in Across the Spider-Verse, there is one notable absentee: Venom. However, there is a reference to the character in the form of Mrs Chen (Peggy Lu), who appears in one of the hybrid live-action and animated sequences. Mrs Chen, of course, is the convenience store owner from the Venom films, which star Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock.

Yet, the character has been notably absent from the Spider-Verse films. Considering how these movies have touched different parts of the overall Spider-Man mythos, surely there must be a plan to include Venom as part of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. He is one of the biggest and most popular characters in the Marvel Universe, and Miles Morales has had critical interactions with Eddie and the symbiote in the comics, as well as the upcoming Spider-Man 2 video game.

Beyond The Spider-Verse Could See Venom Bond With Miles Morales

The Spider-Verse hasn’t been averse to borrowing elements from Peter Parker’s story and making it a part of Miles Morales’ arc. After all, it’s been explained how Miles is essentially an anomaly in Earth-1610, so his history has become merged with Peter’s. The ending of Across the Spider-Verse leaves Miles in something of a pickle. Without going into too many spoilers, he might need an extra edge to stop what’s coming and get out of his current predicament.

This boost could come in the form of the symbiote Venom. Miles could bond with Venom and give him the additional assistance he requires. However, much like the original “Symbiote Saga,” he realises the damage that Venom is doing to him, and he parts ways with the symbiote.

Look, anything is possible in this expansive animated universe. One thing is for certain, though: Venom simply has to appear in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. The story won’t be complete without everyone’s favourite symbiote.

