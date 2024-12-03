Let’s face it: the MCU is a shadow of its former self. For most fans, the decline began immediately after Endgame. Maybe it was because the cinematic universe lost some cohesion after they got rid of Thanos – or perhaps it was because the franchise was getting too big for its own good, with the Disney+ shows making it increasingly harder to follow the overarching narrative. The truth, however, is that the MCU needs Iron Man at its center – and luckily for fans, his successor is just around the corner.

Riri Williams

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever presented Riri Williams as a successor to the Stark legacy, at least in the whole “building superpowered armors” department. Her Ironheart armor looks like an upgrade over Tony’s initial models – but will that be enough to rival Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man in the MCU’s popularity list?

As you might have heard, Ironheart will star in her own Disney+ series, set to release in 2025. The show will likely be the preamble to the Armor Wars saga – a movie that has been in preproduction for a while now. Her role in the larger MCU remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure: Dominique Thorne is on her way to becoming a major player in the franchise.

Ironheart Has A Dilemma

It’s no secret that Disney+’s Marvel shows have been a mixed bag. While some great series like WandaVision and Loki have proved what the medium is capable of, others like Ms. Marvel and Secret Invasion should have spent a bit more time on the drawing board.

Ironheart, the upcoming series, finds itself in an awkward position within the MCU. The show will reportedly be the final entry in the MCU’s Phase Five, just before The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Phase Six. That’s a great honor for a Disney+ series, especially one based on a secondary character. That said, the series has been in active development since 2022, with some outlets reporting that filming concluded before Wakanda Forever‘s release . Considering how much the MCU has changed since 2022, it will be intriguing to see how well the series gels with the rest of the franchise in 2025.

Ironheart Is The MCU’s New Iron Man

In the comics, Riri is a Tony Stark fan who reverse-engineers Iron Man’s armor and creates a suit of matching abilities. Her character remains mostly unchanged in the MCU, although she’s less of an Iron Man fangirl in Wakanda Forever compared to her comic book counterpart.

Considering Gwyneth Paltrow’s Pepper Potts hasn’t seen any Marvel action since 2019, it’s unlikely she’ll assume the role of Rescue in the cinematic universe. That leaves Riri as the leading force behind the live-action adaptation of Armor Wars, one of the most exciting storylines for Iron Man fans. She’ll likely share the screen with Don Cheadle’s War Machine, and maybe we could get a surprise cameo from a new Iron Person who’s still yet to be introduced to the MCU. After all, there are rumors that Morgan Stark, Tony’s daughter, could return to the franchise . We’ll see how that plays out with Robert Downey Jr.’s new, villainous role in the MCU, starting with Avengers: Doomsday.

Tell us, do you think Ironheart is a good replacement for the MCU’s Iron Man?