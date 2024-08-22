Marvel’s Inhumans might be remembered as Marvel’s biggest failure, but could a Disney+ reboot or revival of the show save the characters?

The MCU’s Biggest Failure

Considering how influential the Inhumans have been in the world of Marvel comics, it’s almost criminal to see how the franchise was handled once it debuted. What should have been a solid contender for the X-Men became an example of how not to manage intellectual property. A cancelled film eventually became a cancelled TV series in one of the MCU’s most devastating blows. Lasting for a grand total of only eight episodes before its cancellation, the Inhumans show failed to live up to the quality of Marvel’s other TV series at the time, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Why The Inhumans Deserves A Reboot

2017 was a different time for Marvel and the entertainment industry: Disney+ didn’t exist yet, and the MCU was on the brink of reaching its cultural zenith with Avengers: Infinity War.

Now, however, the MCU is even more of an institution in media. With the creation of Disney+, multiple Marvel stories that couldn’t be told in movies before have found a new home in streaming, with some of the MCU’s shows becoming immediate fan favourites.

So, why couldn’t the Inhumans return to the MCU with a reboot Disney+ Marvel show? After all, it’s not as if one of the most prominent characters in the team’s lineup hasn’t made his feature film debut in one of the most significant Marvel film moments, right?

Reintroducing Black Bolt In The MCU

Despite Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. seeming inconsistencies, the show is still considered canon in the larger MCU. The same rule could apply to the short-lived Inhumans show: even though we didn’t see much about Black Bolt and the rest of the Inhuman Royal Family, we got enough to introduce non-comic-reading fans to what these characters are all about.

I think that a Disney+ Inhumans revival or reboot should keep the established canon of the Marvel characters more or less intact. Sure, some of the weakest parts of the cancelled series had to do with character arcs and an overall weak narrative. However, that’s just some of the areas that could be improved by expanding upon those flawed, previously-established characters.

If there’s one character that deserves more screen time, that would be Black Bolt (one of the most powerful characters in the Marvel Universe). What we saw of him in Multiverse of Madness was great, even if it was just a few scenes. Besides that, there’s an interesting connection between the Inhumans and another Dinsey+ character that, at the very least, could lead to some fascinating developments in the future of the MCU.

Mutants And Inhumans In The MCU

A controversial change made to Kamala Khan in the Ms. Marvel show is that she was officially one of the first mutants in the MCU. In the comics, however, her elastic powers – which were also omitted in the MCU – come from Inhuman genes.

Bringing back the Inhumans for their own Marvel Disney+ show could give us some insight into how the Kree experimented with humans in the MCU. After all, their involvement in the creation of the Inhumans is one of the biggest plot points in the comics and could even tie in with the upcoming Secret Invasion MCU project.

Any way you look at it, Marvel’s Inhumans should be reintroduced to the MCU to explain some missing links in the grand scheme of things. Sure, the original show might not live up to most fans’ expectations, but considering the current MCU track record on Disney+, I’d say it’s high time the Inhuman Royal Family gets a second chance to shine.

Fans Want Marvel Studios To #RestoreTheInhumanVerse

In 2022, fans took to Twitter to start a campaign similar to the one Zack Snyder’s Justice League received, asking for Marvel to revive The Inhumans for a season 2 on Disney+ or begin again with a “soft reboot”. Most of the fandom wanted to see Black Bolt, Medusa and Quake from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. return.

Of course, Anson Mount isn’t the only Inhumans actor hoping to return to the MCU again. Iwan Rheon spoke with ComicBook about potentially playing Maximus again, too. “I’ll take anything really. I’d love to have another crack at — I’d love to do Maximus again. I think he’s a really interesting character. And also I feel a bit sorry for him, because he is just stuck on the Moon still, but yeah, I’d love to do any of that stuff. Anything. I’m not fussy, give me anything.”

For now, we wait and see.

Tell us, do you think Disney+ should reboot or revive Marvel’s Inhumans?