From the very first episode of House of the Dragon, a prequel spinoff to Game of Thrones from series author George R.R. Martin, Hollywood screenwriter Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik (who directed The Battle of the Bastards), the show sets to correct all the wrongs made by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss during Season 8 of the fantasy epic series. It takes its time to recount the family dynamics and relationships in House Targaryen roughly 200 years before Daenerys walked through fire to emerge as the Mother of Dragons. And, oh boy, it’s fantastic.

Fans will be forgiven for swearing off Game of Thrones after the disastrous finale left a bitter taste for audiences across the globe. After investing so many hours into a show that ultimately let fans down, most audiences will approach House of the Dragon with caution (as did I). But the good news is that HBO’s prequel TV series manages to capture both the atmospherics and the scandalous narrative that made the early episodes of the original series so captivating.

This is the way we remember George R.R. Martin’s epic fantasy.

Set against the backdrop of a Targaryen civil war, the story follows Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (wonderfully played by Milly Alcock), the first woman to ascend the coveted Iron Throne. As the daughter of the king, Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine), the young princess’s simple royal life is disturbed when she is required to be more than just an heir. When tragedy strikes, Rhaenyra must find the strength to lead the Realm and the Seven Kingdoms, which consists of many familiar houses, including House Stark, House Hightower, House Baratheon, House Lannister and others.

Simply put, HBO’s House of the Dragon reveals how Dany’s ancestors used their dragons to rule Westeros but, ultimately, fell from power.

Everything we loved about the franchise is back — breathtaking CGI, dragons, large medieval backdrops, greedy and dishonourable characters, fiery battles, and, of course, scandalous shenanigans behind closed doors. This is a show that’s easy to escape into. But what truly makes House of the Dragon a worthy prequel is its strong acting performances.

Paddy Considine is exceptionally good as Viserys Targaryen, a likeable king who leads with a firm hand but is also sympathetic to the people. Matt Smith delivers a great performance as the detestable Prince Daemon Targaryen. And Rhys Ifans‘ Otto Hightower is fantastic too. In fact, everyone does an amazing job in their roles, giving each of the complex characters unique and interesting personalities.

George R.R. Martin is making certain that HBO’s House of the Dragon is following his vision this time. And it’s actually delightful to see. All the history and the backstories are neatly and carefully interwoven here. That is certainly something that most fans will certainly appreciate. Everything feels like it ultimately has a purpose.

If you’re a fan of Game of Thrones (the way the show used to be), and you’re interested in learning more about Daenerys Targaryen’s story, House of the Dragon does a remarkable job. Personally, I thought I was done with the franchise, but the first episode was enough to draw me back in to the series again.

As with Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon will be an Express from the US series for DStv subscribers in South Africa. This means you can catch House of the Dragon on M-Net (DStv 101) on Monday mornings at 03:00, or a primetime repeat on Monday nights at 21:30.

Tell us, what did you think? How does House of the Dragon compare with Game of Thrones?