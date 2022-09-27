Game of Thrones fans are finally beginning to question whether or not Targaryens are fire-resistant, and the truth is surprising.

George R.R. Martin has often mentioned that although HBO tried their best in remaining true to the source material, his novel A Song Of Ice and Fire, they did not always manage to do so. One of the biggest and most significant changes that were made from the book to the Game of Thrones series was the case of Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Protector of the Seven Kingdoms, the Mother of Dragons, the Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, the Unburnt, the Breaker of Chains. She is widely considered the character that was the most ruined by the series.

Daenerys Targaryen, The True Dragon

Throughout Game of Thrones, Daenerys Targaryen is depicted to be the “true dragon” and the Unburnt because of her resistance to fire. This manifested at the beginning as a resistance to heat, for example scalding hot baths, and she doesn’t burn herself on hot coals. Later, this is truly put to the test when she walks into her husband, Khal Drogo’s, funeral pyre and walks out, naked but unburnt, carrying three baby dragons. She later displays her power once again by killing the Khals who would go against her in season six, setting fire to their temple and walking out naked but unscathed once again.

Author G.R.R. Martin has stated on multiple occasions that this is due to magic, and that through magic alone is she able to walk through fire and survive. In fact, in the book her hair is burnt by the fire, leaving it short. In the Game of Thrones series, all of her, down to her flowing white locks, is immune.

Game of Thrones Lied, Targaryens Are Not Actually Immune To Fire

With Daenerys being one of the last few Targaryens to fly their flag in the Game of Thrones series, it might be confusing for fans to understand that not all Targaryens are resistant to fire, the way that Daenerys is. This is hinted at by the death of her own brother in GoT when he is killed by Khal Drogo pouring melted gold over his head. Daenerys goes on to say that he was not a true dragon because “fire cannot kill a dragon”.

Furthermore, in House of the Dragon, the maesters can be seen cauterizing King Viserys I’s wounds, Targaryen bodies are cremated with the use of Dragonfire and more. In general, the series and the book that it is based on, Fire & Blood, are there to dismantle the idea that the Targaryens are anything other than a family, and the story of a powerful woman who is scorned. The true message behind it is that the foundation of the female rule was cut short because of the pre-existing sexism rife within Westeros.

In other words, no other Targaryen besides Daenerys exhibited any kind of immunity to fire. Yes, they seem to be slightly heat resistant, most likely due to their history of dragon-riders, but not immune. Daenerys was made special through magic and bad writing on the part of the Game of Thrones story for not explaining the magical significance and for painting the picture that all Targaryens would be fire resistant.

It seems like the myth that Targaryen are immune to fire and heat is currently being corrected in House of the Dragon.

