After an almost two-year wait, House of the Dragon Season 2 roars back into action this June. As Game of Thrones taught us, though, anything less than excellence from this high-fantasy, high-drama series will not do for its audience. The pressure mounts for each season to outdo what came before it, and with House of the Dragon (read our full recap of season 1 here) considered the biggest television show of 2024… Well, no one would want that weight of fan expectation burdening their shoulders. Good thing that House of the Dragon Season 2 is even better then.

Expectedly, this latest installment of House of the Dragon deals with the fallout of the incident between Prince Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) and Prince Luke Velaryon (Elliot Grihault). Their real-life reenactment of How to Train Your Dragon resulted in Luke’s death and his mother, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy), is far from pleased. After blood has been spilled, retaliation becomes necessary – and much like in Game of Thrones, cooler heads hardly ever prevail in these situations.

Hang on to your seats

To preserve the integrity of the show, let’s not get into all the twists and turns of spoiler territory. Instead, let’s say the obvious here: The death of Luke becomes the catalyst for the burning tension between Rhaenyra and the throne that’s occupied by King Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney). To give a tease of how bad it gets: The end of the first episode of House of the Dragon Season 2 provides one of the most shocking moments in this franchise’s history – easily rivaling if not eclipsing the infamous Red Wedding – and puts everyone on a knife’s edge and on the path to violence.

Noticeably, the pacing of this season changes dramatically. Considering House of the Dragon Season 2 is shorter than its predecessor as it’s only eight episodes, it needs to get a move on. That said, Season 1 also required the introduction of multiple characters, a touch of world building, and time jumps, so it needed to pull on the reins for a moment to let the audience “meet” the story. Now, much like Game of Thrones improved significantly from Season 1 to 2 once all the formalities were out of the way, the same happens in House of the Dragon.

The first episode uses half its running time as a catch-up session to remind viewers of what happened before and where the characters are at this point in the story. Then, from there, it’s show time – with gut-punching blow after blow and white-knuckle moments as the audience holds onto their breath over what happens next. It’s riveting television in the same vein as the earlier seasons of Game of Thrones, which became must-watch events and water-cooler fodder.

An eye for an eye

Thematically, like A Song of Ice and Fire, House of the Dragon Season 2 remains a cautionary tale about the price and danger of ambition. Like the One Ring corrupted souls and made everyone do terrible things in The Lord of the Rings, the same holds true for the Iron Throne as desperate times call for desperate measures. However, in this process, the characters discover that an eye for an eye only makes the whole world blind, and no one sees reason in the end. Instead, they are blinded by fury and rage, making rash decisions based on emotion rather than reason.

The series continues to explore the duality of man and how everyone has the potential for both good and evil. They hold dreams and hopes like everyone else, but when their urges and desires take over, they change. House of the Dragon Season 2 provides a crossroads for many of the characters where they need to make a firm choice of traveling down a path they can’t return from. Needless to say, nothing will be the same again and more than a few of them walk toward inevitable doom.

Is House of the Dragon Season 2 good?

Yes. House of the Dragon Season 2 builds upon the story blocks of before and the payoff proves to be more than worthwhile. In addition, the backstabbing and vengeance elevate to a whole new level (of confidence and power – to borrow an outstanding phrase from Pantera), turning every episode into an unpredictable affair – just like the good ol’ days of Game of Thrones.

The first episode of House of the Dragon Season 2 lands on Showmax on June 17.

House of the Dragon An internal succession war within House Targaryen at the height of its power, 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen. Creator: Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin Cast: Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Graham McTavish, Fabien Frankel, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Ewan Mitchell, Paddy Considine, Milly Alcock, Emily Carey Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama Number of Seasons: 2 Streaming Service: Showmax

