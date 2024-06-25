As far as family trees go, the Targaryen lineage is truly a bindweed. All the inbreeding has made the silver-haired royalty of Westeros a bit more “peculiar” than the rest of the noble houses – and House of the Dragon proves just how tightly-knit this family can be. That said, just like any Westerosi noble worth their salt, the Targaryens are no strangers to fathering one or two bastards. And fans are wondering: Could Jace Velaryon be the son of Criston Cole and Rhaenyra Targaryen?

Rhaenyra Targaryen’s Unlikely Heirship And Offspring

During Season 1, we saw how Rhaenyra, the unlikely Targaryen heir, refused the shackles of marriage more than once. That said, Rhaenyra did produce royal offspring – even if their hair wasn’t exactly as chalky as hers. Three of Rhaenyra’s closest children – and the only ones with a notable role in House of the Dragon so far – were born out of wedlock, all fathered by Ser Harwin Strong… Or that’s what the show explicitly tells us.

The Game of Thrones franchise – and House of the Dragon, by extension – is well-known for its meticulous fans. Of course, those with a love for crazy internet fan theories abound, but how about theories that sound so credible, they might as well be established canon? Such’s the case of one particular theory that claims Harwin wasn’t the only dark-haired warrior to father a son with Rhaenyra. Apparently, Ser Criston Cole also has fathered some notable Targaryen legacy.

Criston Cole: The Possible Father of Rhaenyra’s Son

Cole is a bona fide heartbreaker in King’s Landing. The Lord Commander of the Kingsguard has mingled with both Alicent Hightower and Rhaenyra Targaryen in both the show and Fire & Blood. However, some online speculators believe House of the Dragon (especially Season 2) might take some creative liberties with his character to introduce even more drama to the Dance of the Dragons.

Fan theorists affirm Cole fathered at least one of Rhaenyra’s sons – more specifically, Jace (Jacaerys). Currently, Jace plays a pivotal role in Rhaenyra’s rebellion, amassing possible troops for his mother. That said, Jace looks just like his brothers, so there’s probably no reason to doubt his lineage, is it? Think again!

The Genetic Similarities and Speculations

The newly-appointed Hand of the King bears a striking similarity with Jace. As some online users pointed out, Jace’s hair appears almost identical to Cole’s. Now, this is more than likely a mere coincidence, but the world of Westeros takes genetics quite seriously. After all, that’s what finally clued Ned Stark into what was happening between Cersei and Jaime.

Even in the hypothetical case that Criston Cole really was Jace’s father, that reveal still might be something the showrunners are saving for later. After all, those who read Fire & Blood know that Rhaenyra’s kids don’t live happily ever after – at least, most of them don’t.

If the theory turns out to be true, then this would mark a momentous occasion for Game of Thrones fans. It would mean that House of the Dragon is essentially changing the books’ canon, and when that happens, only George R. R. Martin knows where this bloody feud between dragonriders might take us in the explosive future seasons.

