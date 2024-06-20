With House of the Dragon Season 2 promising to be a return to form for classic Game of Thrones-style political intrigue, keen-eyed fans are already noticing the show starting to cut down possible fan theories. One of the most controversial theories concerns the lineage of Aegon II’s heirs, Jaehaerys, Jaehaera, and Maelor. Many believe that Aemond Targaryen (and not Aegon) is the father of Helaena’s children.

The first episode of House of the Dragon’s second season had us all losing our heads over that explosive finale. It’s clear that Aegon would want retribution in blood from Rhaenyra and Daemon. Beware of spoilers because we’ll discuss just who lost their head at the end of the episode and what that means for the series as a whole.

Headless Heir

It’s no secret the Targaryens like to mingle among themselves. Marrying someone’s cousin — or even their siblings — comes naturally for the silver-haired royalty. Heck, the current king, Aegon II, married his own sister. While real-life royal bloodlines often indulged in these practices, it would spell genetic doom for their offspring or at least come with some noticeable side effects .

That’s why fans have noticed that Aegon’s kids might hide a most insidious secret: they’re bastards. And not just any bastard, mind you — they might be Aemond Targaryen’s biological children . That would explain why Aemond and Helaena seem to share some suspicious complicity in some key scenes — and would also cause Aemond to react even more angrily than his brother once he finds out about Jaehaerys death.

Dismantling the Rumours

If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it is that the new intro for Season 2 of House of the Dragon is beautiful. It perfectly represents the familial feud at the core of the series and also offers some much-needed input regarding who is related to who in the series’ universe. According to some eagle-eyed internet users, it also positively proves Aemond did not father Aegon Targaryen’s children, as some fan theories like to proclaim.

The new intro shows every player in House of the Dragon represented by a sigil and each family tie connected by a stream of blood. When we reach Aegon, Aemond, and Helaena’s sigils, the truth of their lineage emerges: Aemond Targaryen has no children. More important than that, Aegon and Helaena’s stream connect to three different sigils, signifying their biological children.

Is this irrefutable proof that Aemond Targaryen (who some even believe is the Night King) isn’t the father of Aegon’s children? Not exactly. After all, the showrunners might still have a few aces up their sleeves. However, as far as official media goes, this is the closest the show has gone to completely dismantling the Aemond/Helaena fan theory.

One thing remains true: Aegon knows there are more than rats nestling inside his castle now, and he will stop at nothing until he stops Rhaenyra’s forces. Bloodlines be damned.

What do you think? Is Aegon or Aemond Targaryen the father of Helaena’s children? Who do you think is to blame for Lucerys’ death? Is Lucerys Velaryon alive?

House of the Dragon An internal succession war within House Targaryen at the height of its power, 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen. Creator: Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin Cast: Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Graham McTavish, Fabien Frankel, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Ewan Mitchell, Paddy Considine, Milly Alcock, Emily Carey Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama Number of Seasons: 2 Streaming Service: Showmax