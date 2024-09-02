There have been numerous fan theories about the origins of the White Walkers and the identity of the Night King. Some fans speculate that characters like Aemond Targaryen, King Viserys Targaryen, Ser Otto Hightower, and Daemon Targaryen could be the Night King. The latest theory suggests that Ser Hugh Hammer might have become White Walker 1 in Game of Thrones.

An Interesting Fan Theory About Ser Hugh Hammer

The world of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon is dark and full of terrors. Perhaps the most terrifying part is how the ending never addressed some of the most pressing questions fans had for years. Among the many unanswered questions and wasted potentials, none leave a sourer taste than the White Walkers.

What seemed to be the ultimate evil in Westeros was annihilated by a single knife, leaving the Azor Ahai and the “Prince That Was Promised” prophecies as unfulfilled as the hearts of the fans who had spent eight years watching the show religiously. House of the Dragon has tried to reignite our love for all things Westeros with Dragonflame, and, for the most part, it succeeded.

Season 2 of House of the Dragon introduced a slew of new characters, including the dragonseeds, a group that proves you don’t need to have “Targaryen” in your name to ride a dragon. While Ulf White promises to be a, let’s say, “interesting” character down the line, fans were immediately captivated by Kieran Bew’s Ser Hugh Hammer.

However, another thing fans immediately noticed is how much Hugh resembles a certain Game of Thrones character. Could Hugh Hammer eventually become the feared “White Walker 1? ” Let’s get into the guts of this fan theory.

Hugh Hammer’s Uncanny Resemblance To White Walker 1

Hugh and the White Walker from the episode Beyond the Wall share similar features. Sure, there are lots of bearded guys in Westeros, but everything from the White Walker’s stance to the way he fights relentlessly seems to mimic Ser Hugh Hammer. The only difference is that Hugh wields a war hammer, while the Walker uses a spear.

Still, the resemblance is uncanny, minus the whole “being dead” thing. The lore of Game of Thrones establishes the Night King as the first White Walker; he then turns newborns, usually Craster’s, into new White Walkers to join his army. That throws a wrench into this theory, however, as Hugh’s story ends far from the North.

The Valyrian Connection

In Fire & Blood, Hugh fights under Rhaenyra’s commands until he eventually becomes dissatisfied with how she plays the Game of Thrones. Ulf White and him betray her – a move that would ultimately lead to his demise.

During the Second Battle of Tumbleton, Hammer is ambushed by an assassin who guts him with his longsword. The interesting part of this story is that the weapon used to kill Hugh was made of Valyrian steel, giving him another connection with the White Walkers.

However, Tumbleton is located miles away from The Wall. Why would they move Hugh’s body from the Reach all the way to the North? The answer is simple: he was a dragonseed.

If Craster taught us anything, it’s that there are humans in the world of Game of Thrones who are willing to work for the White Walkers. Knowing the Night King might eventually need a fleet of firebreathers of his own, someone might have taken Hugh’s body beyond The Wall. Considering he was killed by Valyrian steel, a metal with magical properties, that might have been the key to his resurrection as a White Walker.

Interestingly enough, the book never explicitly mentions what happened to Hugh’s body after his death. The only thing we know for sure is that his assailant allegedly slipped on Hugh’s entrails as he tried to flee the scene, which allowed Hugh’s men to capture and execute him. Even if he never became a White Walker, at least we can say he technically killed someone from beyond the grave!

RELATED: Game of Thrones Lied: Targaryens Aren’t Really Fireproof!

Tell us, do you think Hugh Hammer could be a White Walker or the Night King?