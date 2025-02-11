We’ve seen Henry Cavill as Superman and Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher, but are we ready to see him play Arthur Morgan in a live-action Red Dead Redemption film?

In the absence of a sequel to Rockstar Games’ acclaimed video game Red Dead Redemption 2, fans have been calling loud and hard for a live-action adaptation of the action-adventure game.

Of course, wherever there is demand for a movie, there is almost always a list of potential actors who fans believe can bring the classic characters to life. And for many fans, Henry Cavill is the favourite choice to play rugged outlaw Arthur Morgan.

A series of fan-made posters and photographs showcasing the 41-year-old actor as the lead in a Red Dead Redemption 2 film have recently surfaced online, sparking much speculation about a possible adaptation. But while we can certainly envision Cavill as the rugged and morally complex protagonist, there don’t appear to be any formal plans to adapt the popular video game into a film just yet.

For those who perhaps can’t recall, the first instalment in the RDR franchise debuted back in 2010 to critical acclaim and commercial success. And while sequels rarely measure up to the original, RDR2 received even more accolades and recognition than its predecessor.

A big chunk of this acclaim is thanks to characters like Arthur Morgan, who captivated audiences with his depth, complexity and emotional journey throughout the game. So, it makes perfect sense that fans who have devoted hours to this game and the action-packed in-game videos would want to see the gripping story brought to the big screen.

Yet, despite all the fervour surrounding the prospect of an RDR film, Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive, its parent company, are reportedly “very selective” about the intellectual properties they decide to adapt. After all, they have established a solid reputation for producing immersive, high-calibre video games, and who wouldn’t be reluctant to compromise that image with a shoddy movie adaptation?

Still, if the companies ever decide to put the beloved story on the big screen, fans can be sure that the British actor would definitely be willing to play a role in the film. In an interview with Gamereactor back in 2021, Henry Cavill said, “I’ve actually started playing Red Dead Redemption 2—I know I’m a little bit late to that party—but I started playing it, and I’m really enjoying it. And so, something like that I think would be fun to turn into a movie.”

Cavill’s statements seem promising to fans who have already picked him as their top choice to bring an RDR2 character to life – albeit only in their minds.

But not everyone is happy. Some fans see this as a poor casting choice.

“I don’t know if he’s the Arthur I would have picked, but they could certainly do worse,” wrote one fan on Reddit .

“I don’t see him as Arthur. I think he could be better as Dutch,” wrote InternationalAnt7993.

“Do a show not a movie,” replied K_OsLG .

For the time being, all this will amount to is more fan art, AI trailers and speculation over who could play Arthur Morgan or any of the RDR2 characters on the movie screens.

Tell us, do you think Henry Cavill would do justice to the role of Arthur Morgan in a potential Red Dead Redemption 2 movie adaptation? Or do you have another actor in mind who you think would be a better fit for the character?