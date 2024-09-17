Red Dead Redemption has become one of the most successful game franchises of our age, and Rockstar has done an exceptional job of showing the true grit of the Western world of early America. With two titles already released, fans are eagerly anticipating a third. However, it’s unlikely to arrive anytime soon, especially given what we’ve learned about the next Grand Theft Auto. While we wait, fans have the opportunity to showcase their creativity and let Rockstar Games know their desires for the next game. As it turns out, many are eager to see Charles Smith, the African American character introduced in RDR2, take centre stage in Red Dead Redemption 3.

A New Angle For Red Dead Redemption 3

A Reddit thread was recently created by reddeadredemptions , proposing the idea of featuring a young Charles Smith as the protagonist (or one of the protagonists) in Red Dead Redemption 3. The thread suggests that exploring a Native American perspective could be a unique and intriguing element, something rarely seen in Western movies and shows. It appears that many users are indeed interested in this concept.

“I think playing as a Native American would strike a nice balance between innovating the original gritty storytelling while also getting the plus of representation more and more people are demanding these days,” said professionalfriendd.

“I’d do anything for a Charles prequel of some kind. Let’s meet his mom. Let’s meet his dad. Let’s see how he interacted with the world before he left home, and after. I’m begging,” said BleakBluejay.

While it would be wonderful to see a Western-themed game with central Native American characters, Rockstar would have to tread a very thin line because it can easily turn into a representation of the white saviour narrative that Hollywood has pushed for decades. So having Charles Smith as the lead in Red Dead Redemption 3 makes a lot of sense if they decide to go this direction.

Who Is Charles Smith?

Known as Roger Clark’s favourite character from Red Dead Redemption 2 , the character is well-loved by fans as well. Born to a Native American mother and an African American father, the pictures of the family can be found as a little secret in Red Dead Redemption 2. But the sweet family didn’t stay sweet for very long. Charles Smith’s mother was abducted by US soldiers when he was quite young, and in his depression, Charles’ father slipped into his sadness and drowned his sorrows in alcohol.

Charles then left his father at the tender age of 13 to wander the wilderness, and he became one of the most exceptional survivalists of his age. Although altruistic and a man with a solid moral compass, Charles went on to become an outlaw, joining the Van Der Linde gang. It’s from this point in his story that fans want to see in the next game something totally different from what Rockstar has done in the past.

Will Charles Smith Be The Lead Character In Red Dead Redemption 3?

Rockstar Games is a studio famous for taking the will of their adoring fans into account, as well as making well-loved titles with a fan base that would stun most creators. With this particular idea — Charles Smith as the lead in Red Dead Redemption 3 — they have all the work already laid out, as well as the opinion of their fans. Now, all they have to do is roll with it.

Tell us, would you like to see Charles Smith as the lead character in Red Dead Redemption 3?