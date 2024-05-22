News about Matt Shakman’s The Fantastic Four within the MCU is gradually spreading, with additional casting confirmations emerging every week. Now that the MCU has found their Reed Richards and Silver Surfer, word is that they are looking to cast Doctor Doom, and fans are horrified to hear that Marvel’s Kevin Feige is considering Ben Affleck for the role.

Matt Shakman’s The Fantastic Four

The debut of The Fantastic Four in the MCU, marking their first live-action film since 2015’s F4ntastic Four, has stirred up considerable excitement. Yet, amidst the anticipation among fans, casting announcements have sparked some division. Particularly noteworthy is the choice of The Last of Us‘ Pedro Pascal for Reed Richards, eliciting mixed reactions. Marvel’s decision to gender-swap Silver Surfer, with Julia Garner cast in the role, also ignited considerable outrage. The latest official addition to the cast is Cobra Kai‘s Paul Walter Hauser, who has reportedly been onboarded in an undisclosed role. Fans are eager to see who the star will play.

However, it’s the rumours swirling around the latest casting choice for the role of Doctor Doom that have stirred the most controversy among Marvel fans.

In the wake of Jonathan Majors’ public arrest and subsequent dismissal from the role of Kang (who many believe ought to be permitted to continue), Marvel faces a pivotal decision: either recast Kang or chart a different course with a new primary antagonist in The Multiverse Saga. This has led fans to speculate that the casting of Doctor Doom could be one of Marvel’s most crucial decisions yet.

Ben Affleck Is Rumoured To Be The MCU’s Doctor Doom

While Ben Affleck (who will soon appear in The Accountant 2) has made his career as one of the most prolific actors in Hollywood, an acclaimed filmmaker, and one of the biggest sneakerheads in the public eye, according to popular industry insider HolyField News, the actor is one of a few big stars who are up for the role of Doctor Doom.

Although Doctor Doom is typically classified as a supervillain rather than a superhero, this rumour has sparked controversy among fans due to Ben Affleck’s reportedly rocky history with comic book characters. His portrayal as the lead in Daredevil marked the character’s first appearance in live-action. Not only did audiences find his rendition of the character cheesy, but the actor himself confessed to regretting his decision to take on the role.

Then there’s Affleck’s longtime role as Batman in the DCEU to consider, too. The actor appeared in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, Justice League, and The Flash. During his time at DC and Warner Bros., he expressed that the experience took a significant toll on him, reaching a point where he harboured animosity towards being on the sets.

All this considered, fans have warned that casting Ben Affleck as Doctor Doom in The Fantastic Four could be one of Marvel’s biggest mistakes.

Actors Fans Would Prefer

Given that fans have already made their feelings clear about Ben Affleck, let’s delve into who they’re hoping will take on the role instead.

Among the three names mentioned by HolyField News, Cillian Murphy emerges as the fans’ favourite choice to portray Doctor Doom. Despite his previous stint as Jonathan Crane (Scarecrow) in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy, which technically falls under DC, it wasn’t part of a shared universe like the DCEU, leaving him open to joining the MCU. With his impressive performances in Peaky Blinders and Oppenheimer, Murphy has become one of the most sought-after actors globally, making his inclusion unsurprising.

The third name mentioned by the industry insider is Mads Mikkelsen, who, in many fans’ eyes, can do no wrong. The only problem with this possibility is that the star already played a character in the MCU, having stepped into the role of Kaecilius in Doctor Strange. Of course, this character was killed off, so there is always the chance he could appear again in the MCU as a variant of Doctor Doom.

The final actor that fans might enjoy seeing in the role is Ben Mendelsohn, another actor who has already appeared in a significant MCU role before. Thanks to the makeup and special effects that were used to bring his character to life, you might not recognise him, but the star portrayed Talos in Captain Marvel, Secret Invasion, and even made an appearance in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Unlike the other actors, Mendelsohn is the only actor on the list who has outwardly and openly expressed a desire to play Doctor Doom in the MCU. The actor has said that he would give his “eyes and teeth” to play the role.

For now, fans have Ben Affleck’s appearance in Marvel’s Deadpool 3 to look forward to. According to rumours, the actor will reprise his role as Daredevil for the upcoming MCU film.

What are your thoughts on Ben Affleck playing Doctor Doom in the MCU?