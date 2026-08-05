Universal has a Knight Rider movie reboot in development, and the creative team behind it is the same trio who turned Cobra Kai into one of the most acclaimed revivals in recent TV history: Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald. The three are attached to write (and possibly direct) the film, with Kelly McCormick and David Leitch producing through their 87North banner alongside Spyglass. Some reports suggest the reboot could even fold in other ’80s action properties like Airwolf and The Six Billion Dollar Man.

If the Cobra Kai team can prove that an ’80s action property can be lovingly, successfully modernized decades later, it raises an obvious question: why stop at Knight Rider? Hardcastle and McCormick — another Stephen J. Cannell-era buddy classic built around a hero, a mentor figure, and an unforgettable car — is sitting right there, waiting for the same treatment.

While Knight Rider might be remembered as the best car show of the ’80s, Hardcastle and McCormick, which featured a sporty red Coyote X car, also captured the hearts of fans.

Hardcastle and McCormick: The ’80s Buddy Show You Forgot You Loved

Image Credit: ABC

Starring Brian Keith as the hardcore semi-retired but athletic 65-year-old Judge Milton C. Hardcastle and Daniel Hugh Kelly as the smart-mouthed race car driver and convicted felon Mark “Skid” McCormick, the show (which ran from September 18, 1983 – May 5, 1986) focused on vigilante street justice. Together, the odd pairing worked to solve failed conviction cases from the judge’s past, bringing down the many criminals they encountered along the way.

The highlight of each formulaic episode of Hardcastle and McCormick involved an impressive vehicle pursuit involving the Coyote X (built from custom moulds based on the McLaren M6GT) launching into the air or racing down bad guys who attempt to escape in other sports cars.

Known for its blend of action, stunts, drama, and humour, the show’s Lethal Weapon buddy-style story made for really great “clean” television. It took itself less seriously than some of the car shows airing at the time. And while some might say that it lacked realism, nobody really cared. It was fun.

Keith and Kelly had great chemistry on screen despite their characters being total opposites. This made for really funny moments, and although the car was the main drawcard, most audiences returned to see more of their unconventional friendship, which grew stronger with each episode.

It’s been nearly 40 years since the show’s launch, and 80s fans, including myself, just can’t seem to forget Hardcastle and McCormick. In fact, I believe a revival series based on the same characters would definitely be possible.

Could the Hardcastle and McCormick Car Really Return?

Image Credit: ABC

Just imagine it. 73-year-old Daniel Hugh Kelly is now the judge (Brian Keith, who played Hardcastle, passed away in 1997). Using everything he has learnt from Hardcastle (who has passed on), he now has to mentor a criminal youth and pass down his racing knowledge as well as the important life lessons he has learned along the way. Together, they continue to take down criminals who manage to escape the law.

Instead of modernising the vehicle, the original Coyote X car returns and is still able to keep up with modern vehicles. It does have a top speed of 180mph, after all.

Much like Netflix did with Cobra Kai, a Hardcastle and McCormick revival show should be an ode to the ’80s and the great sports cars of the era.

Why Hardcastle and McCormick Deserves the Cobra Kai Treatment

While there are many who would argue that the show doesn’t need a reboot or a continuation, reworking Hardcastle and McCormick for a new generation of fans would make for great TV. Again, just like Cobra Kai, it could capture the cool factor and deliver nostalgia while also teaching important lessons on life – like the original did.

Good, clean TV needs to make a return. And we won’t mind seeing that Coyote X car again, either!

Where to Watch Hardcastle and McCormick

The good news: you don’t have to wait for a revival to rewatch the classic show. All three seasons of Hardcastle and McCormick are streaming free on Tubi and The Roku Channel. It’s also available on Plex’s free tier.

RELATED: Knight Rider Movie Reboot Will Bring Airwolf Back to Life

Don’t remember it? Well, perhaps you’ll remember Hardcastle and McCormick‘s awesome theme song, David Morgan’s “Drive”.