Prime Video has finally locked in its Ghost of Sparta. Ryan Hurst (not Jason Momoa) is officially Kratos in the live-action God of War series, and Instagram wasted zero time weighing in. The comments swung from pure hype to thoughtful critique. “Yeah buddy!!!” sat right above “Alright. Yeah this is the only acceptable casting. So good job.” Someone else went full résumé mode: “Oppie, Thor and now Kratos. The man is a Legend!” Another fan shouted, “oh yeah we’re doing a watch party for this one.” That’s the kind of reaction Amazon Prime Video was probably hoping for.

Hurst stepping into the role makes sense on paper and on screen. He already knows the franchise from the inside, having voiced Thor in God of War Ragnarök, a performance that earned him a BAFTA nomination. That gravelly voice. That physical presence. If you’ve watched him break hearts as Opie in Sons of Anarchy, you know he plays pain like second nature. Kratos needs that. This version isn’t the rage monster from 2005. He’s probably the older, wiser, tired dad version.

The series adapts the Norse-era games, starting with God of War (2018). Kratos and his 10-year-old son Atreus set out to scatter Faye’s ashes, running into monsters, gods, and plenty of unresolved issues along the way. The real story lives in the quiet moments. Kratos trying to raise a better god. Atreus trying to teach his father how to be human. It’s awkward. Heavy. Sometimes funny in a dry, uncomfortable way.

Not every reaction was positive, however. The internet never agrees on everything. One comment stood out: “Ryan Hurst is a talented actor and I have no doubt he’s do a fantastic job BUT I’m still disappointed you didn’t cast Christopher Judge or another black actor. Especially consider Kratos history with being portrayed by black men.” That conversation isn’t new. Terrence C. Carson and Christopher Judge shaped Kratos with their voices. Fans built a connection with them, but Kratos was never a black man. He was always Greek.

Image Credit: PlayStation

Behind the camera, Ronald D. Moore runs the show, with Frederick E.O. Toye directing the first two episodes. Two seasons are already greenlit. Pre-production is underway in Vancouver, with filming planned for March 2026. Ten episodes will focus squarely on Midgard, skipping the Greek-era story.

God of War has sold over 66 million copies since 2005. This is its first live-action swing after a scrapped movie attempt years ago. Casting the right guy for the job was critical for the success of the show. Ryan Hurst seems perfect to play one of PlayStation’s biggest icons, Kratos, the god of war.

