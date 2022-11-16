It seems that Amazon’s Prime Video has been pushing for new releases lately that focus on contemporary topics that people know and love. Lately, their focus has been fantasy and sci-fi novels, and now they seem to be turning their gaze towards video game IPs. Announced earlier this year, one of their next big projects is adapting Sony’s God of War to a live-action TV series. Of course, fans already have their favourites for who should play God of War‘s Kratos, and one of the top suggestions is Alan Ritchson.

Amazon Bringing Games To Live-Action

Many Streaming platforms have been moving towards focusing on fantasy for a while now. After the resounding success of their Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Amazon Prime Video has been looking at the genre of video game IPs as the subject for their new series. There are whispers that they are trying to bring the Mass Effect galaxy to life, and we have actually already received a first look at their Fallout adaptation.

The Fallout TV series adaptation, starring Walton Goggins and made by Killer Films, actually looks amazing so far. From what we have seen from the silhouette of someone leaving or entering a vault in the first-look images, it seems that they are staying true to the game, and it’s actually looking really good so far.

Now, the next big video game property that Amazon is trying to bring to life will be PlayStation’s poster child game, God of War.

Fan Castings for Kratos

It wouldn’t be the internet without any fan castings. Since word started getting around that there might be a live-action adaptation, as well as the latest game launching, rumours and fan castings have been running more rampant for a God of War live-action than ever, specifically for the role of Kratos.

First, Jason Momoa was cast as Kratos, which, let’s be honest, the man could fit almost any role that would accentuate his ginormous height. Then, Nick Offerman was cast as Kratos following a photo he posted on Twitter with a bald head and a wonderfully full beard that suited the character wonderfully.

Now, Alan Ritchson is being fan-cast as Kratos in the God of War TV series. In a bit of a stroke of irony, Alan Ritchson also played Aquaman, much like Jason Momoa, in the TV show Smallville. I hope the internet isn’t saying that having been Aquaman in some way is a secret criterion for being cast as Kratos.

Alan Ritchson has a long list of acting credits to his name, including playing Raphael in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Hawk in Titans, and, most recently, Jack Reacher in Amazon Prime’s Reacher (a highly successful release for the streaming service). So he has the look and the acting chops to pull off muscular characters with depth. We can totally see why Alan Ritchson would be on the list of actors in line to play Kratos in the God of War series.

God of War Ragnarok is the latest instalment in the God of War franchise that focuses on the second and last ‘episode’ of the Norse saga of the game. This was one of the most highly anticipated games of this year after the magnanimous success of the 2018 rendition of God of War and people couldn’t wait for the next step in the series to come out, and now that it is out, they just want more and more.

Luckily for us, it looks like Amazon Prime is currently in talks with Santa Monica Studios (the studio behind the amazing game franchise) to adapt God of War as a live-action TV series based on the original PlayStation games. According to Deadline, no deal has been struck yet, but Amazon is adamant about getting the rights to create this amazing TV show.

There are even some creators attached to the proposed project, such as Mark Fergus and Hak Ostby known for their work on The Expanse and the showrunner of The Wheel of Time, Rafe Judkins.

What are your thoughts on Alan Ritchson playing Kratos in Amazon Prime’s God of War TV series?