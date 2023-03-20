Over the years, we’ve seen many innovations in the tech market. There is, however, a niche market for nostalgic tech from yesteryear. Fujifilm tapped into this market with the release of its Instax range of cameras. Furthermore, the Instax brand has only grown, adding various products to its range. One such release has been its printer range, which provides a great mix of old and new. The new Fujifilm Instax Square Link Printer continues the strong lineup of feature-rich instant printers.

Having recently reviewed several other Instax printers, the immediate question was how the Square would distinguish itself from the rest of the pack. Besides the obvious square film, how much more can it deliver over its predecessors to justify another printer on the market? In short, there’s plenty.

Build and Design

Compared to the Instax printers before, the design ethos lives on with the Square Link. At first glance, it seems like one of the printers I’ve already reviewed. However, the designs across the most recent releases are pretty similar. This includes the overall shape of the units and the textures on the cover.

The design is a cross between the mini Link 2 and the Link Wide printers. While the former has a vertical line texture, the latter has a diagonal pattern. In contrast, the Square Link has a curved horizontal pattern of the same type on its hardened plastic exterior.

The large, centralised Instax button is similar to the mini Link 2, which also lights up when powered on and its LED switches between various colours. However, Fujifilm has moved the feature button from the side to the top-left of the front. This makes it easier to press when it’s in front of you.

In terms of specifications, the unit measures 105×37.5×127.5mm. This is relatively compact while also weighing just 236g. It may just about squeeze into your pants pocket but weighs a tad more than your modern smartphone, making it quite portable.

The switch to USB Type-C charging ports on the previous model continues with the Instax Square Link. Having your smartphone and other devices use the same charging cables is handy, so you don’t have to switch between the various cables constantly.

It’s a relatively simple design philosophy which continues throughout the Instax printer range. From my viewpoint, there’s no need to tinker too much with the minimalist aesthetic.

Connectivity and Features

As with most previous units, the connectivity to the Instax Square Link is via the smartphone app. Here you will first connect with the device before being able to print. After that, it connects via Bluetooth, which takes seconds to complete before you’re up and running. No drama there.

All of the other features and interactions are also consumed via the app. There are numerous ways to customise your images before printing, the most popular being framed prints. Here you can use hearts, banners or even a few emojis to customise the print to your liking. It’s also easy to add dates, text or anything else text-related.

Furthermore, you can add filters and edit your photos before printing for that perfect print. These features include standard brightness, contrast, saturation, rotation and cropping. More advanced options include pre-defined filters that can also be adjusted to your liking.

Then there are the more ‘social’ features. This includes options such as Instax Connect, where you can create or edit your photos and send them to any of your contacts. The resulting images are sent in an Instax format with white border frames and different speech bubbles for a message. It’s not a wholly finetuned method of social interaction, where the links used may seem unfamiliar to your contacts, especially if they weren’t expecting a message to follow a link to download an image.

Then there’s the AR Print feature. This has been seen previously and has been enhanced slightly, along with the relocated button. Here, users can draw images mid-air using the Square Link device, which is picked up via the app. You can draw on a blank canvas or over an existing image and edit with some cool effects you’ve drawn.

Performance and Battery Life

Given that almost all your prints will come from your smartphone’s camera or library, there’s a good chance that your print quality will always remain as good as you want it to be. If you’re not happy with the photo, you can edit it using the built-in edits or take another shot before committing it to print. This has always been the great benefit of any Instax printer.

Unlike the printers before, the Fujifilm Instax Square Link Printer features 62x62mm prints, as the name suggests. While it takes a few seconds to develop, which is standard, they are pretty rich in contrast and reasonably saturated. In addition, the prints are good and relatively large compared to more popular Instax Mini prints. This means you can see more of the detail in each print.

Further to this, the unit has a rechargeable lithium-ion battery. The battery has a charge amount of about 100 prints. This is pretty impressive. It means you’ll need to replace the cartridges at least 10 times before charging the battery again. That’s more than enough for an afternoon’s worth of work.

Is the Instax Square Link Worth It?

There’s a lot to enjoy about the Fujifilm Instax Square Link Printer. It sports many good features, although some are gimmicky. Its battery life is one of the most impressive in the range, and powering through 100 prints at a function is extremely useful.

At a price of R2,599, it is reasonably priced. It offers good value while including several useful features. The unit is fit for those special occasions on the day and for future prints.