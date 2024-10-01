Since its first doorbell camera was released more than a decade ago, Ring has been a leader in security camera technology. With over 50 different products, ranging from their mainstay video doorbells to alarm systems and cameras, Ring offers many options to meet customer security requirements. With the indoor camera segment increasing in recent years, offering new technologies in this area is a vital part of Ring’s strategy. As such, Ring has introduced a new product to its catalogue: the Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera.

As one of the fast-growing and popular product categories for security cameras, indoor cameras are ideal solutions for many customers. Whether you’re looking to beef up the security at entrances, keep an eye on your toddlers while asleep, or interact with someone at home while you’re away, indoor cameras offer an excellent opportunity to expand the smart home ecosystem.

Why This Indoor Camera is So Much More

The Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera is Ring’s first-ever integrated pan-tilt camera. More than just a conventional single-view camera, it lets customers see and do more remotely. Utilising the Ring app, users can control plenty of functions on the camera, including its built-in, motorised pan-tilt base to tilt the camera in all directions. It tilts up or down and can pan left or right to get a full view of its surroundings captured in HD video.

Say “bye-bye, blind spots.” The Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera covers 360°, while the vertical tilt covers 169°. It also includes colour night vision when it gets dark. As a result, users can get a complete picture of the room’s surroundings day or night.

For existing Ring customers, the Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera offers all the features they know and love. This includes Live View, Two-Way Talk and real-time motion alerts. As such, the Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera is great for all users, whether you’re a pet owner to check in on their pets, or being able to view your home or doorways or entrances with a single camera.

When the camera detects any activity, it notifies the user via the Ring app. The technology distinguishes between detecting a human or another type of movement. It allows the user to respond in real time by talking to anyone on the other end via the camera’s built-in microphone and speaker. And when something or someone shouldn’t be there, you can trigger a remote siren to deter intruders.

Additionally, to get even more from your device, the Ring Protect subscription allows customers to store and access recordings in the cloud. This also opens up the option to share videos and receive motion notifications with a photo preview directly to the app. Furthermore, users with multiple devices can explore enhanced features such as Multi-Cam Live View of up to four live feeds via the Ring.com website.

Ring’s Commitment to Privacy and Security

Privacy and security are at the centre of the Ring ecosystem, and giving customers complete control of this is a crucial component. From its hardware to the features available via its software, the customers’ trust is always at the forefront.

In addition to the two-step verification to sign into your ecosystem, the solution also offers end-to-end video encryption. Additionally, when not using the Pan-Tilt camera, users can easily opt for additional privacy by manually sliding the built-in cover. This turns off the video and audio feed from the device, blocking the lens and providing peace of mind.

Pricing and Availability in South Africa

The Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera is currently available online at Takealot, Incredible Connection and various retailers nationwide. Its recommended retail price is R1,499, and it is currently available in two colours, Black and White.