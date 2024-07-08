The Instax Mini range is undoubtedly Fujifilm’s best-selling instant camera. Over the years, we’ve seen a few alternatives with varying features, but the Mini has always stood out. 2023 saw the release of its most popular line of Mini cameras, the Instax Mini 12. In 2024, the Mini range is extended again, this time with the Instax Mini 99.

Although it may not be stated on paper or officially, the Mini 99 is the successor of the Mini 90 device. Released back in 2018, there’s been a reasonably lengthy delay on its upgrade. With the Mini 90 seen as the techie’s camera with plenty of features, the Mini 99 sets out similarly, offering plenty for enthusiasts to enjoy.

Build and Design

The Instax Mini 99 is probably one of the best-looking Instax cameras. It fits the bill of a retro classic appeal with a classy aesthetic thanks to its matte black finish.

There aren’t any pronounced curves, as we often find on the Mini range, nor are there many colours available. It comes only in black. While it may have a predominately plastic construction, it doesn’t feel cheaply put together.

The device includes a real-image viewfinder with a target spot and a parallax correction function for Macro photography. Additionally, the unit also has a monochrome LCD. It includes notifications for flash mode, timer mode, battery level, the effects and, most importantly, the film counter for remaining shots. It may be limited in terms of visuals, but it’s effective.

Interestingly, the Instax Mini 99 has a removable NP-70S battery. These haven’t been around for some time – something more common on smartphones a decade ago. The removable battery requires an external dock. This isn’t ideal, especially for a small portable device, making it easy to forget the battery charging when you’re on the move.

The device measures 103.5×117.5×60.0mm and weighs 340g. It’s lightweight, weighing about 50% more than a regular smartphone. It may not be small enough to fit into your pocket, but you won’t feel the impact of carrying it in your bag.

Instax Mini 99 Performance & Features

The standard Mini lineup typically features just the bare essentials. However, the Mini 90 and Mini 99 pack much more punch in that department.

The most notable of these features is the optional shooting modes. The unit includes a dial at the top, which can be turned to your preferred option. This includes:

Faded Green: gives it a vintage look

Warm Tone: self-explanatory

Light blue: added blue hue

Soft Magenta: a maroon hue

Sepai: for the classic photograph look

Light leak: simulated light streaks

In addition, there’s also a dial for vignette mode, which adds the effect to the image taken. The image quality is also excellent. It’s a given that if you enjoy classic film prints, you’ll also lean towards the classic look it gives. The image prints fit the nostalgic aesthetic of the 80s and 90s and are further enhanced with the filters and vignette settings. It makes for great options.

The viewfinder posed the most challenge during my testing. For the most part, it works well enough. However, the closer an object gets, its off-centre positioning takes its toll. You’ll need to adjust accordingly to centre your object lest you waste some film, which can become quite pricey.

Is the Instax Mini 99 Worth Purchasing?

The Instax Mini 99 takes retro up a notch. It’s a photographer’s camera, offering a great list of on-device settings with that classic feel. There are a few caveats in terms of the design with the battery, and can pose a challenge to the novice for Macro photography. However, on the whole, there are plenty of great features to explore, and it still provides excellent entertainment at events wherever you take it.

At a retail price of R4,099, it isn’t as affordable as the rest of the Mini range. That said, it provides many more settings and features to enjoy, so the increased price makes sense overall.

Also, check out our other Instax reviews: Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 2, Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo and Fujifilm Instax Link Wide.

