It’s 2026 — the year Fringe always said was coming. In the Season 3 finale “The Day We Died,” Peter Bishop’s consciousness time-travelled to this exact year: a world on the brink, shaped by choices made 15 years earlier. That episode aired in 2011. Now we’re here. And still, there’s no revival, no reboot, no spin-off — nothing. For a show that predicted its own cultural moment with this kind of precision, the silence is deafening.

The TV series captivated audiences with its intricate storytelling, compelling characters, and thought-provoking sci-fi themes. Since its cancellation, after 5 seasons in 2013 (nearly thirteen years ago), TV just hasn’t been the same. While some fans are calling for a reboot of the beloved Fringe TV series, others are calling for a continuation. Could it happen?

Sci-Fi TV Has Never Recovered From Losing Fringe

Image Credit: Fox

Science fiction has always had a special place on TV, captivating audiences all over the world for decades. Shows like Doctor Who and The Twilight Zone have been fan favourites since the late 1950s, the former even having started in black and white and only in later seasons moving to colour.

Although no longer a popular choice for many studios producing series, network TV was responsible for many of the most influential sci-fi storylines in pop culture today. For example, J.J. Abrams’ Lost gripped audiences all around the world for over six seasons airing on ABC. Many others followed in its wake, possibly even inspired by the influential Lost, such as Alcatraz, Revolution and Flashforward.

Another TV series that reshaped the sci-fi genre, spearheaded by J.J. Abrams alongside Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci, is Fringe. Rewatching the sci-fi series today makes it clear that this dose of mystery and weirdness is exactly what’s been missing from TV since Fringe ended in 2013.

The Cast That Made Fringe Impossible to Replicate

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Fringe first aired on Fox in 2008 and followed Olivia Dunham (Anna Torv), who joined the FBI’s Fringe Division after investigating a plane that landed full of dead passengers whose skin had completely crystallized.

She and her team (which included Joshua Jackson as Peter Bishop, John Noble as Dr. Walter Bishop, Jasika Nicole as Astrid Farnsworth, and Lance Reddick as Phillip Broyles) look into bizarre cases involving transhumanist experiments that have gone wrong, doomsday cults, giant parasitic worms being smuggled inside illegal immigrants and much more.

How Fringe Learned From The X-Files — Then Went Its Own Way

It’s practically impossible to mention sci-fi series and not think of Chris Carter’s The X-Files as that was a TV-redefining procedural drama that set the standard when it comes to mystery and intrigue. Fringe follows in its footsteps with an undeniably similar premise, which the TV show is not afraid to flaunt.

However, while adhering to a familiar format akin to the iconic series, Fringe recognized its boundaries and refrained from attempting to surpass its predecessor. It avoided grandiosity and remained focused on experimental science.

That restraint was by design. Abrams told the Hollywood Reporter he built Fringe to be less demanding than Lost — episodes that stood alone, not a mythology that required total commitment. Ironically, that’s exactly what it became. But unlike Lost, Fringe stuck the landing. The series finale was the show’s highest-rated episode. A serialised sci-fi series that actually earned its ending is exactly the kind of foundation a revival can build on.

Many fans hope for a reboot or continuation. However, many more feel that the show had a wonderful conclusion and are quite happy to rewatch the original series, dreading that new episodes would break the wonder and mystery of Fringe.

Why 2026 Is the Most Important Year in Fringe History

Although Fringe has been off the airwaves for over a decade, some die-hard fans are convinced now is the best time to talk about a possible revival. It’s not just because they miss the show but because it makes perfect sense following the show’s chronology.

We are now in 2026 — a decidedly special year for Fringe fanatics. That’s the year Peter’s consciousness time-travels to at the end of the series’ third season. If the producers were saving a date that would make the most sense for a new Fringe series, that’s most certainly 2026.

That’s just wishful thinking so far, however. Fringe (or any news of a reboot) remains as quiet as it was when the series ended. With no rumours of a possible spin-off – much less a revival – it appears the classic series is all fans will have left to remember the show.

That said, a sizable portion of the Fringe fanbase is reticent to the idea of a reboot of their beloved TV series. To them, the show had a perfectly satisfying ending – something that not all sci-fi series can say. A new series, be it a reboot or a continuation, could negatively impact the legacy of the legacy series.

Why a Fringe Reboot Would Face Serious Obstacles

A Fringe reboot would have to hurdle over some glaring obstacles if it wanted to live up to the original TV series. Over a decade later, the availability of some of the actors who made the original a sci-fi classic might become an issue for any potential showrunner. Perhaps chief among them is Lance Reddick’s unfortunate passing in March 2023. Reddick quickly became a fan-favourite in his role as Agent Broyles.

For years, fans have discussed the behind-the-scenes tensions surrounding the series. These matters would negatively impact the chances of bringing the cast back together for a Fringe sequel – and that only makes the case for a reboot much stronger.

The One Person Who Could Make a Fringe Revival Work

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In 2020, Fringe‘s TV producer Akiva Goldsman told Collider chances weren’t looking great for a Fringe series reboot or revival. “We talked to Warner Bros. and we talked to ourselves… but we didn’t find a way through it,” Goldsman commented. It’s worth noting that, as the series’ producer, Goldsman’s involvement is crucial for the show to retain its signature style.

Even more vital than Goldsman or even J.J. Abrams’ collaboration would be Jeff Pinkner, the screenwriter responsible for some of the show’s most iconic episodes. When he left the show after Season 4, Fringe was never the same. Right now, in 2026, Pinkner is showrunning FROM Season 4 on MGM+ — a sci-fi horror series steeped in mythology and slow-burn mystery that draws many of the same fans Fringe once captivated. If he has the appetite for one more prestige genre series, Fringe is the obvious call. The keyword here is reboot.

What’s great about Fringe is that the show’s universe lends itself to countless narrative possibilities. While some mysteries are better left untouched, there’s a chance a spin-off set in the same universe as Fringe could expand the mythos without compromising the original series’ narrative. After all, I’m sure most fans would love to know more about the Observers and their interstellar origins.

Either that, or we could go the X-Files route and resurrect the series with a feature film. Frankly, if Pinkner, Abrams, and Goldsman are on board, there’s no chance the product will disappoint the loyal Fringe fans.

Do you want a Fringe TV series reboot? Also, read our articles on other forgotten sci-fi series, like Kyle XY and Dark Angel.