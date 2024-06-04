When you think of TV shows from the early 2000s with a strong female lead and supernatural action, you immediately think of Buffy. This teenage vampire slayer redefined the horror/action genre with a show that ran from 1997 to 2003 and a spin-off titled Angel that helped further cement its monumental pop culture status. Buffy essentially slayed the competition. Sure, there were dozens of Buffy imitators, but none matched the sheer charisma and undisputable badassery of Sarah Michelle Gellar’s vampire-slaying adventures. However, if what you wanted was a show with a creepy, supernatural vibe and amazing storytelling that kept you hooked in every episode, you probably are a fan of Dark Angel starring Jessica Alba.

From The Mind of James Cameron

Imagine this: you’re a sci-fi fan, and obviously, you love T-2. By 1997, James Cameron was already a household name, thanks to his work on the Terminator franchise. That’s the same year when Buffy made its TV debut and the year when Cameron released a small indie production called Titanic – a film that went on to become the top-grossing film of all time for years.

Naturally, by 2000, everyone already knew who James Cameron was, even non-Terminator fans. When he announced he’d be working on a new show called Dark Angel (influenced by the manga Battle Angel Alita), you can bet fans were thrilled.

Why Was Jessica Alba’s Dark Angel Cancelled?

On paper, Dark Angel had everything a show needs to succeed: it had a gripping, post-apocalyptic premise, a solid cast (including Jensen Ackles) headlined by Jessica Alba, and James Cameron as the show’s creator. That sounds great and all, but Buffy had something that might have put the final nail in Dark Angel‘s coffin: three years of established lore and beloved characters.

Dark Angel came out three years after Buffymania had taken over teenagers the world over. Competing against such a cultural behemoth was nothing short of impossible – even if someone like Cameron was involved. Brand recognition, even now, made Buffy the choice of many fans over the relatively obscure Dark Angel.

The worst part is that, with a bit more time, Dark Angel had everything it needed to equal (or perhaps surpass) Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Unfortunately, the declining viewership made the show unprofitable for the Fox network. Dark Angel was unceremoniously cancelled after just two seasons.

A Cultural Legacy

These days, Dark Angel has become an oddity for fans of short-lived TV shows. To many, Dark Angel was simply the Millenium to Buffy‘s X-Files. However, when we take a closer look at both side by side, it’s clear they tackled their concepts in a vastly different light.

While the similarities might seem striking, James Cameron has proved time and time again that he knows how to handle female protagonists. The result is a show that treats its lead as one flawed – but still badass – heroine who isn’t afraid to show her human sensibilities. While Buffy targeted a more general audience, Dark Angel aimed to please more “mature” fans of Cameron’s traditional action-heavy storylines.

Buffy might reign supreme in its genre, with only a handful of imitators coming close to what the show meant for an entire generation of fans. But the beauty of Dark Angel is that it wasn’t trying to copy Buffy – it was presenting its fans with a choice. If you’re a fan of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and you’re looking to add some flavour in between Buffy and Angel reruns, then definitely give Dark Angel a try. You might be more than pleasantly surprised.

Tell us, would you like to see a reboot of Dark Angel starring Jessica Alba? Did you enjoy the original series?

Also, read our articles on other forgotten sci-fi series, like Fringe and Kyle XY.

Dark Angel A group of genetically-enhanced children escape from a lab project. Years later we meet Max, one of the escapees who now works for a messenger service in the post-apocalyptic Pacific Northwest. Creator: James Cameron, Charles H. Eglee Cast: Jessica Alba, Michael Weatherly, Alimi Ballard, Jennifer Blanc, Richard Gunn, J. C. MacKenzie, Valarie Rae Miller, John Savage Genre: Science fiction, Action, Drama Number of Seasons: 2 Streaming Service: N/A