The world of outlandish fan theories knows no bounds, so when one comes along that seems to make sense, it’s worth considering. However, there are some theories out there that push the boundaries of credibility beyond all reason. Such is this one I’ve come across recently. It goes something like this: Superman is a Pokemon, not because he has powers or abilities that match those of the highly-popular Japanese pocket creatures, but rather, because he is weak to Kryptonite.

As we all know, weaknesses are exclusive to Pokémon, right? I jest, of course…but seriously, what does Pokemon have to do with Superman? Well, nothing really. But when you consider how his powers work, it makes perfect sense. He can fly, shoot lasers from his eyes, heat vision, freeze people, etc. All of these are abilities shared by Pokémon. So does such an enormous gap really exist between the two?

For starters, if we go back in time to before Superman was introduced into the modern canon, he wasn’t exactly as powerful as he is today. Many of his abilities were actually simpler versions of the powers we see him use now.

This evolution of Superman’s abilities sounds suspiciously like the Pokemon metagame. The idea is that Pokémon evolve over time, adapting their strengths, weaknesses, and abilities to fit their environment and the needs of trainers. Is this further evidence of Supes’ Poké origins? Could be, although we’d also have to consider that Superman is perfectly capable of speech. It would be rather odd to see Clark Kent being unable to say a word that isn’t “Superman.”

So maybe Superman isn’t a Pokemon like most of the creatures we know and love. However, talking Pokémon aren’t such a rarity in some versions of the series. After all, some of these creatures can’t be found living in nature like your everyday Pikachu; some of them are created in labs or come from the darkest corners of space and time. Pokémon is a rather ample series for this kind of thing, and since we don’t have any concrete proof either way, it definitely falls under the realm of fan fiction. Personally, I think Superman could easily be classified as a Pokemon based on his powers alone, but I understand an outlandish theory when I see one — and saying that Superman might be a Pokemon is… well, a bit far out.

Still, one can’t help but wonder how a theory as wild as this one could work within the confines of both the Pokémon lore and the world of DC Comics. Maybe Krypton is a yet-undiscovered region — one that’s rather far away from Earth. It wouldn’t be too outlandish to believe this for anyone who has played Pokémon Sun and Moon, with its alternate universes and Ultra Beasts. Could Superman be an Ultra Beast? Well, I believe that’s a topic for another time in the world of far-fetched fan theories.

All in all, while I find the idea of Superman being a Pokemon intriguing, there are still plenty of holes in the theory itself. But hey, not all theories are meant to be taken seriously… or are they?

What do you think, is Superman a Pokemon?