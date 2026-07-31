Everybody knows Chris Hemsworth as Marvel’s Thor, the god of thunder. The Asgardian god is known for his superhuman strength, extreme durability and, of course, his elemental lightning manipulation. So it’s a little ironic seeing the actor freak a little out over some really bad weather during a family vacation. The 42-year-old was flying to Costa Rica and filmed himself as their small plane was rattled by severe turbulence while lightning flashed around the aircraft outside.

Hemsworth described the ordeal in his latest YouTube vlog captioned as a “crazy plane ride.” Yes, this flight landed safely, and the family continued their trip of ATV riding, surfing, fishing, cliff jumping and waterfall hikes. But for a moment there, even the god of thunder had a look of concern across his face.

Thor’s Place at the Center of Doomsday

Image Credit: Marvel Studios

Hemsworth has played Thor across more than a decade of MCU films now, and he even seems to be the main leader of the Avengers in Avengers: Doomsday coming at the end of the year. In the first trailer, we see him giving a long speech to the rest of the superheroes, including Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson/Captain America, Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes, Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and many others. And it makes sense, especially since the character has been treated as one of the team’s three foundational pillars, alongside Steve Rogers and Tony Stark. And now with Robert Downey Jr. returning as Doctor Doom rather than Iron Man and Chris Evans returning as Steve Rogers rather than Captain America, Hemsworth’s Thor actually becomes one of the few characters in Doomsday still occupying his original hero role from the first Avengers film.

A Storm-Chaser Both On and Off Screen

Of course, none of that is to say Hemsworth’s plane ride was anything but a genuine family scare. It clearly was, based on his own reaction in the footage. But the timing gives fans a fun bit of symmetry heading into Doomsday: the actor who spends his time commanding thunder on screen just spent a vacation on the wrong end of it, and lived to post the video.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to arrive in movie theaters on December 18, 2026. And from the looks of it, this could be Hemsworth’s best performance as the god of thunder yet.

Watch the video of his Costa Rica trip below.