For better or for worse, height is something that a lot of people care about. Humans have cared about how tall they are for as long as they’ve been able to measure height — and maybe even longer — so perhaps it shouldn’t be all that big of a surprise that, in today’s identity-focussed pop culture environment, celebrity heights are all the buzz. Search any celebrity online with the word height after it and, as long as the celebrity is at least moderately well-known, you’ll probably get an answer that is more or less accurate. This begs the question, though — if we have information on almost all of Hollywood’s stars’ heights, who are the tallest actors working in Hollywood?

Brad Garrett – 6’ 8”

Perhaps most famous for his years-long stint on the hit sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond, 61-year-old comedian Brad Garrett is one of the tallest well-known actors in film or television, coming in at a towering six foot and eight inches tall! Garrett has had a wide-ranging entertainment career far outside the worlds of just film and television, but we’re sure that plenty of actors and directors had to account for his height during his time in front of the camera.

James Cromwell – 6’ 7”

According to legendary actor James Cromwell, his six-foot-seven height was enough of a problem early on in his career that plenty of directors passed on him for roles because he supposedly was too tall. While such comments may have caused certain men to abandon the profession altogether, Cromwell instead trudged ahead and now has a career in film that spans more than four decades. Some of his most popular roles include appearances in Babe, Star Trek: First Contact, and L.A. Confidential.

Tyler Perry – 6’ 5”

If Mr. Cromwell didn’t prove that very tall men can succeed in Hollywood, then Tyler Perry certainly has, through his own decades-long career that includes directing, acting and producing credits galore. Perry, who stands at an impressive six foot five, was at one time the highest-paid producer in the entire film industry, a list that, like this one, he still easily sits at the top of.

Joe Manganiello – 6’ 5”

Also standing at about 77 inches tall, Joe Manganiello is one of the tallest actors in Hollywood today. The 44-year-old professional may not at first appear to be that tall, if for no other reason than that the rest of his body is also proportionally large, but look at red carpet pictures of the man (who has appeared in films like Batman V Superman and Magic Mike). You’ll see him towering over just about everyone there, including his long-time partner Sofía Vergara.

Chevy Chase – 6’ 4”

From his appearances on Saturday Night Live to his supporting role in Community to the many laughs in between, actor and comedian Chevy Chase has been putting smiles on audiences’ faces for decades now. However, what some fans might not know is that Chase is one of the tallest comedians around, coming in at a generous six foot four inches tall. Chase has a wide build, which helps to make him not seem all that tall on camera, but once again if you look at shots where Chase is pictured right next to his co-stars, you’ll see few faces, if any, that are at eye level with the man.

Carel Struycken – 7′3″

Carel Struycken stands 7 feet tall, born in 1948 in The Hague, and Hollywood clocked it fast. No tricks needed. You know him as Lurch from The Addams Family films in the early ’90s. “You rang?” He dropped that line and owned the room. He later loomed on Star Trek: The Next Generation as Mr. Homn, then turned up in Tim Burton’s Sleepy Hollow. At 78, his face still does the heavy lifting. You watch. You feel it.

Brian Posehn – 6′7″

Brian Posehn looks like he could dunk on every comedian in Los Angeles. At 6’7”, he towers over Hollywood, and you feel it the second he hits the frame. You’ve seen him steal scenes on Mr. Show, wander through The Big Bang Theory, and pop up back in the Just Shoot Me! era. Why does height plus timing work so well on you. He strolls in, mumbles a deadpan line, and the room tilts his way.

Tim Robbins – 6′5″

Tim Robbins popped up in the ’80s with a brief but cool turn as Merlin in Top Gun (1986) and then swaggered into Bull Durham in 1988. You could already see the mix of drama and sly humour that made casting directors nod like, “Yep, that guy.” By the time he hit The Shawshank Redemption in 1994 as Andy Dufresne, audiences were ready to cheer for the calm guy digging holes in secret. He stepped behind the camera for Dead Man Walking in 1995.

Armie Hammer – 6′ 5″

Say what you will about the scandals, but Armie Hammer was literally born to play a Winklevoss twin in The Social Network. The height was authentic.

Vince Vaughn – 6’5”

Vince Vaughn turned 26 in 1996 when Swingers hit, and everyone suddenly realised the tall guy with the rapid-fire lines could own a room. He mixed sarcasm with actual feeling, which made people go, “Wait, this dude’s not just yelling jokes.” Then came Dodgeball in 2004 and Wedding Crashers in 2005.

Tom Noonan – 6′5″

Tom Noonan stands at 6-foot-5 and somehow still feels taller when he gives you that stare. He started freaking people out professionally by the early 80s with Wolfen (1981). Then came The Monster Squad in 1987. Manhunter (1986) made him unforgettable as Francis Dollarhyde, a serial killer with a creepy calm that sticks in your brain long after the credits roll. Decades later, The House of the Devil (2009) proved he hadn’t lost his edge.

Dwayne Johnson – 6’5”

Dwayne Johnson body-slammed his way through WWE in the late ’90s before dropping the mic on wrestling for movies in 2001. By 2002’s The Scorpion King, audiences went, “Yep, that’s our action guy.” Then The Fast and the Furious films turned him into the dude who could stare down a moving tank, and you’d believe it. He mixes action with dad-level jokes in family hits like Moana, and studios keep backing up the money truck because you keep buying the tickets. And somehow he still makes Kevin Hart look shorter and shorter everytime he shows up.

John Corbett – 6’5”

John Corbett first kicked down TV doors on Northern Exposure in the early ’90s. Viewers loved the chilled-out Chris Stevens vibe and the Emmy nomination in 1992 didn’t hurt. You ever wish your local radio DJ had philosophical monologues too? Corbett then showed up in Sex and the City as Aidan Shaw, the guy fans swore Carrie should’ve married back in 2000. Movie crowds met him in 2002’s My Big Fat Greek Wedding, where his charm did half the heavy lifting.

Jeff Goldblum – 6′ 4″

Indeed, the whimsical ruler of chaos theory remains an imposing and stylish figure. At 6’4″ tall, Goldblum gives an added foot of cool to every production he’s part of.

Liam Neeson – 6′ 4″

Neeson has a very particular set of skills — and being way taller than one expects apparently is one of them. Neeson’s towering stature gives his Taken threats even more weight.

Jason Momoa – 6′ 4″

Aquaman? More like AquaMan-Oh-Man-Is-He-Tall. Whether the king of Atlantis is wielding a trident or just being all surf-and-turf on Instagram, his height (and hair-which is so long and thick that it becomes a real-time ocean tribute) is a wall of awesome.

Clint Eastwood – 6′ 4″

At the height of his career, the man was incredibly built. Even now, in his 90s, Clint exudes that aura of tall, intimidating, cowboy masculinity. You didn’t want to tangle with the Man with No Name — partially because he would have crushed you.

Jason Segel – 6’4”

Jason Segel made Marshall Eriksen the big-hearted best friend everyone wishes they had on How I Met Your Mother, cracking jokes and still making you care. Then he showed up on the big screen in Forgetting Sarah Marshall and The Muppets, proving he’s not just a sitcom guy. He throws himself into awkward moments, sings with puppets, and somehow makes you root for him every time. And, yeah, he’s really tall.

Ben Affleck – 6’4”

Everyone’s favourite Batman, Ben Affleck, is really tall. Taller than Henry Cavill. Affleck towered over Superman. Directing? Producing? Acting? He’s collecting film credits like some people collect sneakers. Argo proved he can run the whole show while still stepping in front of the camera.

Jared Padalecki – 6′4″

Jared Padalecki played Dean Forester on Gilmore Girls, winning hearts with that “sensitive but still funny” vibe. Then came Supernatural. Fifteen seasons of hunting demons with his on-screen brother turned him into the guy everyone at Comic-Con wants a selfie with.

Vincent D’Onofrio – 6’4”

Vincent D’Onofrio has been a tall presence in movies for a long time. Remember Full Metal Jacket? His “Pvt. Leonard ‘Gomer Pyle’ Lawrence” freaked everyone out in the best way. Then he flipped the script and dominated Law and Order: Criminal Intent from 2001 to 2011, solving crimes while you’re still deciding what to order for lunch. Marvel fans know him as Kingpin in Daredevil since 2015, proving big bald villains can have serious swagger.

Alexander Skarsgård – 6′4″

Alexander Skarsgård didn’t just show up in 2008’s Generation Kill, he practically stared through the TV as Sergeant Brad “Iceman” Colbert. Then he doubled down as Eric Northman on True Blood (2008 to 2014). A 1,94m Swedish vampire with swagger? He’s pushed himself into wild roles ever since. The Legend of Tarzan in 2016 gave him abs that should’ve received their own credit. The Northman in 2022? Pure rage and mud.

John Lithgow – 6’4”

John Lithgow turned 80 this year, which feels wild since we feel like we just met him on 3rd Rock from the Sun. Then he switched gears and made everyone nervous as Winston Churchill in The Crown in 2016, reminding you he can crush drama too. Conclave adds another layer. You get humor, nerves, big feelings. He keeps proving the point: aging doesn’t slow talent.

Tom Selleck – 6’4″

Tom Selleck aka Thomas Magnum. Who can forget the private investigator with charm that made everyone want a Hawaiian shirt? After Magnum, P.I. wrapped, he jumped into movies like Three Men and a Baby and kept moving. Then Blue Bloods arrived, and he reminded you that staying power isn’t magic. The only thing taller than his height is that moustache.

David Hasselhoff – 6’4”

David Hasselhoff basically convinced the world that slow-motion beach running counts as exercise. Playing Mitch Buchannon on Baywatch from 1989, he patrolled beaches with perfect confidence and a red float. Before that, he drove a talking car as Michael Knight in Knight Rider back in 1982, proving you can fight crime with great hair and a leather jacket. He even jumped into music, scoring pop fame in Europe during the late 80s and 90s. If you ever wondered how to stretch a career across decades, take notes from the Hoff.

Did you know some of these actors were so tall?