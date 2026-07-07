Elon Musk is the richest man in the world and one of the most famous businesspeople around. He’s also the guy who bought Twitter and allowed it to become the internet’s version of a gas station toilet after a foul bout of food poisoning – X marks the spot, that’s for sure. If that wasn’t enough, he also has the absolute worst movie takes, making the rage-baiting bot farms on his platform seem rational by comparison.

Now, while art is subjective in its nature – and yes, even Musk can choose to like or dislike films – there are certain opinions he’s publicly expressed that beggar belief. So, let’s explore the Muskiest of his takes!

Elon Musk said Blade Runner 2049 sucked

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

You remember Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049? The fantastic sequel to one of the best sci-fi movies ever made? “That movie sucked,” Elon Musk posted on X. Why the hate for a story that explores what it actually means to be human? No, stop laughing – nobody said anything yet. Well, the truth is Musk didn’t elaborate on his statement, but there was a pending lawsuit between Alcon Entertainment (the rights holder) and Tesla involving an AI-created image that allegedly bore similarity to the film. Maybe it was that. But who even cares about copyright anymore, right? I mean, think of all the payouts those poor billionaires will have to process to use other people’s work. How will they eat?!

He didn’t like Barbie

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

When it came to Margot Robbie’s Barbie, Elon Musk didn’t wanna go party. In a X post about the movie, he wrote, “[If] you take a shot every time Barbie says the word ‘patriarchy,’ you will pass out before the movie ends.” It simply wasn’t Kenough for him. Maybe the film’s analysis of how women become objectified, treated as less than by society, and pressured to be everything and nothing at the same time was just not relatable enough for someone who operates in the incredibly fair and equal opportunity tech industry. Who knows.

He posted that people don’t understand the messages of films like The Matrix

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

One fateful day in August 2024, possibly after another blockbuster business merger or just sitting on the crapper and scrolling until the last piece of the loaf is pinched, Elon Musk decided to share a post that read, “You watched The Hunger Games and sided with the resistance. You watched Star Wars and sided with the resistance. You watched Divergent and sided with the resistance. You watched V for Vendetta and sided with the resistance. When it’s fiction you understand. Yet you refuse to see it when it’s the reality you’re living in. Wild.” Who’s gonna tell him?

He was offended by The Odyssey

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

It all started when Elon Musk commented on a post about Lupita Nyong’o not being the most beautiful person on Earth, then it turned into a discussion about Hollywood and DEI. At some point, all the noise mirrored the sound that Charlie Brown’s teacher makes when she talks. Musk wasn’t done, though, turning his ire to director Christopher Nolan and writing, “Chris Nolan desecrated Homer and groveled on his knees just to meet the woke rules required to win an Oscar. What a worm.” In a time in which movies feature people flying onscreen, talking animals, and others shooting laser beams out of their eyes, Musk draws the line at a person of color playing the Greek mythological figure Helen of Troy.

Elon Musk promoted an Uwe Boll movie

Image Credit: Quiver Distribution

Around the same time as all The Odyssey hate, Elon Musk went to bat for Uwe Boll’s Citizen Vigilante. A f**king Uwe Boll movie of all things. The film, which follows a wealthy businessman exterminating migrants (absolutely no relation to anyone in the real world. None whatsoever. Promise), must have left quite the impression on him, as Musk posted it for free on X for 48 hours. He also tweeted, “Citizen Vigilante 2 will be even better.” And pigs will fly too.

RELATED: Elon Musk Called “The Boys” Finale Pathetic, and the Cast Turned It Into a Party