Sit back and think about it; Universal’s Dark Universe could find new life as a serialized TV show, allowing Dracula Untold to explore its rich narrative potential in a format similar to Game of Thrones. It could be a dream come true for fans of vampires and fantasy alike.

Cinematic Universes Beyond the Silver Screen

It’s safe to say that the concept of “cinematic universes” has transcended the realm of the silver screen. Shows like House of the Dragon proved that there’s room on TV for large and complex universes spanning multiple shows. On the other hand, it seems as if an increasingly bigger number of films aim to become cinematic universes, even if not all of them plan that well ahead. That’s pretty much what happened to Universal’s “Dark Universe.” The idea was to make a cinematic universe featuring classic monsters from the Golden Age of Universal’s horror cinema. Creatures like Frankenstein and the Mummy would be the stars of the show, putting an interesting spin on what Marvel and DC are doing; this time, the villains would be the protagonists.

Dracula Untold: The First Attempt at the Dark Universe

Just as Superman needs to be the first character you introduce in a DC cinematic universe, Dracula would be the first pick when it comes to one of the most iconic monsters of cinema. That was the original intent of 2014’s Dracula Untold – if the Dark Universe wasn’t dead on arrival. Still, there might be a chance for the Dark Universe to reemerge – maybe not as a cinematic universe, but as a show that follows a similar narrative structure to Game of Thrones.

To become a proper cinematic universe, Dracula Untold took some liberties with the origin story of the most iconic vampire ever written. Paradoxically, these liberties led to a more human monster than ever before, as we were exposed to a flawed character that assumes his identity as an undying vampire as both a blessing and a curse.

A Game of Thrones-Style Setting for Dracula Untold

While Bram Stoker’s original version of Count Dracula was already a fascinating character, the setting of Dracula Untold would facilitate a similar structure to Game of Thrones. Aside from the obvious medieval inspirations, Untold introduces a fascinating look into the vampiric hierarchy – a theme that would work amazingly well within a high fantasy show.

On the other hand, a TV series could also offer Dracula Untold a chance to give its rich story a steadier pace. One of the issues that many critics had with the film is that, at times, it felt as if the plot bit more than it could chew. With a backstory that explores the relations between Transylvania and the Ottoman Empire, there’s a lot of narrative potential in Dracula Untold to turn the original film into a serialized TV epic.

Vampirism: A Threat Lurking in the Shadows

The entire “vampirism” thing could work similarly to the White Walkers from Game of Thrones. Sure, the threat of a supernatural entity looms all over the story, but it isn’t the main focus until the later, more crucial moments of the show. The same rules could apply to a potential Dracula Untold TV show.

With Renfield becoming the new standard for Dracula at Universal, I can’t help but feel as if the mystique that once surrounded the character is steadily fading away. An extensive TV series that delved into the intricacies of Vlad Drăculea and the world that surrounds him is just the kind of entertainment horror fans want – and that’s just what they’ll get if Dracula Untold rises again as a TV series.

Tell us, would you like a Dracula Untold TV series?