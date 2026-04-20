Russell Crowe, who is currently filming the Highlander reboot alongside Henry Cavill, took to X this week to share images of his new build for the role. And, yes, it’s quite a transformation for the actor who played Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder. The 62-year-old dropped a photo showing off his muscular look, along with a caption that read, “There can be only one…”

Crowe will play Juan Sánchez-Villalobos Ramírez, a mentor and friend of Henry Cavill’s Connor MacLeod. Fans will recall that the two actors were last seen together onscreen in Man of Steel, where Crowe also played a warrior/scientist version of Jor-El, the father of Cavill’s Superman.

The image from Crowe social account tells you a lot about what to expect in Highlander. His look will match that of Cavill’s, who is well-known for going all in on the physical aspects of the heroes he plays. In order to do that, they both had to hit the gym hard. And, yes, it shows.

There can be only one … pic.twitter.com/wR80g36MMb — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) April 18, 2026

But Crowe is a bit of a shapeshifter himself. He’s gone from playing a hero in Gladiator to the characters he played in Unhinged and Nuremberg with ease. Now that he’s returning to swordplay and action, he’s getting back into Maximus look.

The Highlander reboot is being directed by Chad Stahelski, who most people know as the mind behind the John Wick franchise. And the cast is pretty solid. Expect to see a lot of familiar faces, like Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Jeremy Irons, Djimon Hounsou, Marisa Abela, and more.

Image Credit: Instagram / Henry Cavill

Amazon MGM hasn’t set a release date yet, but many industry insiders believe the film will arrive late 2027. That’s a long wait. But if Crowe’s new look shows that the filmmakers are taking the reboot very seriously. At least more serious than Marvel didi Thor: Love and Thunder.

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