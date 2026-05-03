We’re a little under a month away from the release date of the new Masters of the Universe reboot movie, but all we’ve had are little glimpses of Jared Leto’s Skeletor, and we’ve only really heard his voice twice in the trailer. And even that seemed a little hidden. But now, as stores have released He-Man toys in preparation for June 5, 2026, Mattel has made a Skeletor mask, which may have given us our first clear extended listen to the voice and the laugh of Leto’s Skeletor.

In a new clip Fortress of Solitude recorded for YouTube, you can hear the mask playing sounds from the film (when you open the mouth of the toy): “Fools!”, “I am Skeletor”, “You cannot defeat me, He-Man!”, “Is that all you got?” and, of course, plenty of different laughs. That sounds like Jared Leto’s voice for Masters of the Universe, and it’s actually similar to the classic He-Man cartoons. The evil laugh and the high-pitched taunts, it’s all there – just filtered through Leto’s own style, of course. But still, it’s all familiar. It’s not a complete reinvention like many originally thought when they heard him in the movie trailer.

Image Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing

Of course, not everyone will be sold on this new take, though. There have been plenty of fans who found his voice to be more bold, theatrical and even scarier. But others felt it was too far off from the classic Saturday morning cartoon. It was always going to divide fans (especially since it’s Jared Leto, who has a bit of history of tanking franchises now). “Masters of Universe & Curse of Jared Leto,” tweeted an X user. “It’s no Alan Oppenheimer, but I don’t hate it,” another wrote.

But hearing more of it changes things a bit. A quick trailer line is one thing, but a full set of phrases, laughs, and attitude from Skeletor gives you a better sense of the character and his place in the film.

Because, honestly, if this mask is anything to go by, Jared Leto’s Skeletor in the Masters of the Universe reboot will be just as dramatic as you remember him.

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