It’s wild to think the last proper Superman game dropped in 2006. To put into context, that’s before TikTok, Fortnite, or even Marvel’s first Iron Man movie. Superman Returns, based on the Brandon Routh movie, was the last time the Kryptonian had his own solo game. Since then, we’ve had Batman, Batman, and more Batman. But where’s Superman?

James Gunn’s new DC Universe is finally about to lift off with Superman (2025), starring David Corenswet as the new Man of Steel. We’ve already seen TV shows like Creature Commandos and Peacemaker dip their toes into this connected universe, but what about the games? That’s where things get frustrating. According to DC Studios co-chair Peter Safran, we’re going to have to wait a bit. “Yeah, it’s a couple years,” Safran said. “But we’ve had some pretty active involvement in some stuff coming up. It’s really interesting.”

Still, fans aren’t sitting around waiting. Over on Reddit, creator Allintoart dropped a render so slick it could honestly pass for something straight out of Injustice 3 or a future Rocksteady title. The video, titled “David Corenswet Superman game ready model”, showcases Superman in all his high-def glory.

It starts with a zoom on the iconic red boots, slides up the legs into that glorious spandex-blue suit, hits the yellow belt and those nostalgic red trunks, then pans across the arms, finally revealing the full chest crest and cape. Honestly, the detail is insane. Every stitch and texture of the new suit from Gunn’s upcoming film is accounted for.

One Reddit user summed it up perfectly: “Absolutely fantastic work! Would love to see more of this model.” To which Allintoart replied: “You definitely will. I planned on making an animation near the release but if this post gets 700 upvotes I’ll also make a concept game level with it.”

Another fan nailed what many of us are thinking: “I miss the days of sh***y movie tie-in games. Probably just because we haven’t had a Superman game in 20 years, but I have such fond memories of that Superman Returns game.”

Image Credit: Allintoart

The biggest roadblock in the past has always been Superman’s power level. How do you make a game where the main guy is basically a god? But Gunn’s take looks a little different. This Superman bleeds. He gets knocked down. He seems vulnerable. That opens up a ton of possibilities for game developers, especially when you throw in villains who can actually match his strength.

Yet, like the film side, the gaming side of DC has been chaotic. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League bombed hard. Injustice 3 is still a no-show. Even NetherRealm dipped out, focusing on Mortal Kombat 1 instead.

But Gunn and Safran insist they’re fixing the disconnect. “James and I sit with literally the guys that run the studios… and talk about characters and stories,” Safran said during a DC Studios presentation. Gunn added that they’re involved from the earliest stages, helping align game narratives with film and TV plans.

“It’s been great,” Safran said. “Everything had been so siloed, and now that’s completely broken down.”

So while we might not get a Superman game tomorrow, one thing’s clear: DC finally has a plan. And thanks to Allintoart, we can at least dream about the Superman game we could get someday.

