In a 2016 interview with the AV Club, D.B. Woodside told the interviewer that becoming the Green Lantern was his dream job. Even more revealing was the fact that he repeatedly told Warner Bros. he would love to join the Snyderverse as the iconic Lantern.

The Snyderverse: A Groundbreaking Era for DC Films

With DC’s cinematic universe constantly evolving, it’s easy to forget how groundbreaking Zack Snyder’s tenure truly was. While modern audiences might take characters like Cyborg and Wonder Woman for granted on the big screen, there was a time when Superman and Batman were DC’s only sure bets for box office success. Now that James Gunn and Peter Safran hold the DC torch, however, we learn more about what could have been in the Snyderverse every day. Honestly, the number of missed chances in this franchise is astounding.

Not even the fabled “Snyder Cut” could salvage the Snyderverse as much as fans wanted. Still, we got the epilogue we always wanted, seeing characters like Jared Leto’s Joker interacting with Ben Affleck’s Batman – and we even got a glimpse into the apocalyptic future that awaited the DCEU. The Snyder Cut also introduced some new faces to the dying Snyderverse, like Harry Lennix’s Martian Manhunter. However, the star of the show for long-time DC fans was Green Lantern’s rumored cameo, featuring Wayne T. Carr as John Stewart .

D.B. Woodside’s Dream of Becoming John Stewart

After the fiasco that was the 2011 Green Lantern, it’s no surprise that DC and Warner Bros. wanted nothing to do with the Lantern Corps in the Snyderverse. Still, fans of the Lanterns always wanted to see either Hal Jordan or John Stewart in the Snyderverse – and we almost had him. Surprisingly, Carr wasn’t the only actor interested in joining the Snyderverse as the legendary Green Lantern. Lucifer star and Green Lantern super fan D.B. Woodside would have been more than happy to play the Snyderverse’s version of John Stewart.

“I’m waiting for my phone to ring, WB,” Woodside joked in the interview , “Just waiting for my phone to ring.” Unfortunately for Woodside (and Green Lantern fans), that call never came.

Despite his insistence, a solo Green Lantern film was apparently never in the cards for DC. With their plans for a Lantern TV series already in the works by the time Justice League came out, Warner Bros. saved the Lantern Corps for the small screen instead of giving fans of the iconic viridescent hero what they wanted.

D.B. Woodside as John Stewart: The Perfect Fit That Never Happened

This was just another in the long list of missed opportunities that plagued the Snyderverse era. What makes Woodside’s case particularly frustrating is just how perfect he would have been for the role of John Stewart. His commanding presence in Lucifer, where he played the angel Amenadiel, demonstrated exactly the kind of gravitas and authority that Stewart’s character demands.

Anyone who’s watched Woodside’s performance in Lucifer knows he can nail the balance between strength and vulnerability that makes John Stewart such a compelling character (and, honestly, the most iconic Green Lantern to ever don the ring.)

A Hope for the Future: Will DC Finally Give Fans What They Want?

It’s a shame that we never saw D.B. Woodside as John Stewart in his (hopefully not CGI) Green Lantern costume. The actor was clearly passionate about the character, and that’s just what any comic book cinematic universe needs. With a passion that matches Henry Cavill’s love for the Man of Steel, Woodside would have been an amazing addition to Snyder’s Justice League. Let’s hope DC finally returns that call now that The Lanterns’ debut draws near.

Tell us, do you think D.B. Woodside would have been good as Green Lantern (John Stewart)?