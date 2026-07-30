If you thought Cher Horowitz had already delivered her last “As if!” to the world, think again. After years of getting bounced around Hollywood, the Clueless sequel series has finally found a home. Paramount+ has picked up the long-awaited limited series, with Alicia Silverstone returning as Cher Horowitz nearly three decades after the role made her one of the biggest stars of the ’90s.

According to World of Reel, filming is expected to begin in Los Angeles in 2027, ending a frustrating seven-year journey that saw the project stall through several rounds of development. It even landed at Peacock at one stage before quietly fading into the background. This time, things look different.

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

The new series jumps ahead about 30 years. Cher has conquered the business world, become a mother and built a life that would probably earn her an approving smile from her younger self. Then her daughter reaches high school, and suddenly Cher finds herself completely out of her depth. Turns out parenting teenagers isn’t much easier than surviving Beverly Hills High. It’s the same comedy that made the 1995 movie work so well, only this time the confusion belongs to the parent instead of the student.

Gossip Girl duo Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, the creative pair behind the show, wrote and executive produce the series through Fake Empire alongside Dollface creator Jordan Weiss. Silverstone also serves as an executive producer.

The timing couldn’t be better. Silverstone, now 49, has quietly reminded people why audiences never stopped rooting for her. While promoting the 2025 drama Irish Blood during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Sam Roberts Show, she shut down years of speculation about cosmetic procedures in the most Alicia Silverstone way possible.

“No plastic surgery. No Botox. No fillers.” Her explanation was refreshingly direct. Food.

Image Credit: Acorn TV

Silverstone has followed a vegan lifestyle since the 1990s, years before plant-based eating became mainstream. She credits that decision with changing far more than her appearance.

“I ditched my asthma inhaler, I ditched my allergy shots [and] my skin cleared up, I lost weight, I had more energy,” she said. “It changed my life. I was no longer on medication – I was on a lot of medications as a kid. It was great to be free from all that, and it was just from my food.”

That philosophy eventually became The Kind Life, her wellness brand built around everyday habits instead of miracle creams and expensive treatments. Speaking to Byrdie, Silverstone explained that the biggest changes weren’t even cosmetic.

“My health, I did not plan for,” she said. “I could think clearly, feel more, [and] be present… My hair got really thick. My eyes got all white… This is the one thing in life that I feel so certain about.”

She has also refused to play Hollywood’s game when it comes to aging. After a brief moment at this year’s Golden Globes sparked social media chatter about her facial expressions, Silverstone simply carried on. She has previously said, “As I age, I’m aware that I don’t look like everybody else. But I don’t lose sleep over it… I’m having too much fun.”

That attitude probably explains why slipping back into Cher looked so effortless. Earlier this year she recreated one of the movie’s most memorable scenes with her 14-year-old son, Bear, standing in for Dan Hedaya’s character before Bear’s bar mitzvah. Fans loved it because it felt genuine rather than like a desperate attempt to relive the past.

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

Clueless has never really disappeared anyway. The film still finds new viewers on Netflix, Beverly Hills celebrated its anniversary in July 2025, and younger audiences continue discovering it alongside other ’90s favourites like 10 Things I Hate About You.

Now Cher Horowitz is officially coming back. After years of delays, false starts and studio changes, Clueless finally knows where it’s going. Ironically, the only person feeling clueless this time will be Cher herself.

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