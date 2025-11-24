Disney is working on winning back China’s movie audiences. And guess what? It’s working. Zootopia 2 hasn’t even opened yet, and it’s already ahead of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle and Avatar: Fire and Ash in local presales.

That hype for Zootopia 2 translates to big expectations, of course. Analysts think the bunny and fox buddy-cop adventure may clear 200 million dollars in its first weekend in China if people keep clicking that presale button like they currently are.

But the US numbers for Zootopia 2 are impressive too. In fact, Deadline is betting on over 125 million dollars across Thanksgiving.

The sequel dives right back into the adventure immediately after the events of the 2016 hit. Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde get caught up in a decades-old mystery involving Zootopia’s big-money family, the Lynxleys. Oh, and a snake shows up in the animal metropolis for the first time in a century. Naturally, things escalate.

Image Credit: Disney

Disney has been laying the groundwork for Zootopia 2 for 18 months, dropping teasers at D23 and hitting social platforms hard. Several trailers have passed millions of views in China (via kr-asia.com). A flash mob even broke out at offices where young professionals ditched their desks, threw on costumes, and danced to the Zootopia 2 theme. The events were all co-organized by IMAX, WeWork, and Maimai.

Shanghai Disneyland has also updated its Zootopia land to hype up the premiere. Disney’s CEO Bob Iger even flew to Shanghai for the November 18 premiere. He hasn’t traveled internationally for a film in ages, so this feels important. He showed up alongside Bush, producer Yvett Merino, and Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan, the voice of the new character, Gary De’Snake.

China helped make the first movie a smash hit, making over 210 million dollars at the box office. Given China’s recent chill toward Hollywood releases, cinemas are desperate for something guaranteed to put seats in chairs like Ne Zha 2 did.

Zootopia 2 opens November 26 in China and the United States. Could it be bigger than the next Avatar movie?

