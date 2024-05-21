This might sound like some nostalgia-fueled hyperbole, but Disney’s 1985 show Adventures of the Gummi Bears redefined cartoon shows for an entire generation. Unlike many cartoons from its time, the Gummi Bears introduced the concept of a serialised adventure show that looked and felt like a classic Disney film. In a time before streaming, a cartoon show that shared a larger narrative other than what was presented in each individual episode was nearly unheard of. Considering all the charm of the Gummi Bears series and the love it gets from its legions of fans, it stands to reason that we should get a reboot of the show pretty soon.

The DuckTales Connection

When we say that the Gummi Bears redefined the landscape of cartoon shows, we mean it. The series proved that there was a growing audience out there hungry for the adventures of anthropomorphic animals, and Disney was quick to capitalize on this with one of their most popular shows.

Two years after the debut of the Gummi Bears, DuckTales was released. Starring Scrooge McDuck and his grand-nephews Huey, Dewey, and Louie, the show was an immediate success. DuckTales’ formula is built upon what the Gummi Bears created, featuring the ducks in increasingly perilous adventures each Saturday morning.

While the two shows have their loyal fan bases, it’s clear that DuckTales seems to be Disney’s favourite, as it ended up getting a reboot in 2017: the show’s 30th anniversary. However, this reboot has found a way to pay homage to the Gummi Bears more than once, as some of the more dedicated fans have been quick to point out.

There’s a whole episode in the DuckTales reboot dedicated to the Gummi Bears, teasing the possibility of a reboot even further. In the episode, we can see pages from the Great Book of Gummi, which in the original show was protected by the last remaining Gummi Bears. Gummiberry Juice is also an integral part of the episode’s plot, as it was the 1985 original show.

The Disney+ Treatment

It’s no surprise that Disney seems to be going all out with its in-house streaming service. During the pandemic, it became clearer than ever that streaming media might very well be the future of entertainment, and Disney wasn’t going to sit back and let Netflix take the whole streaming cake. Disney+ has moved forward with new and original content created exclusively for Disney’s streaming platform, and that could be the perfect way for the Adventures of the Gummi Bears to make its much-anticipated comeback.

One of the most recent animated Disney shorts has been the entertaining – albeit frankly dystopic – Goofy shorts. These hand-drawn shorts show Goofy teaching audiences how to stay safe during these hard times, and they feature some of the nicest classic animations we’ve seen from Disney in a while.

If they could keep this level of love and craftsmanship for a Gummi Bears reboot, that would be the perfect formula for bringing back old fans of the classic show while simultaneously earning the love of a whole new generation of fans.

One thing is for sure: nostalgia for all things Disney is at an all-time high. If Disney has taught us anything over time, it is that the company always delivers, so it’s safe to say that we might be getting a proper Gummi Bears reboot anytime soon.

What do you think? Do you want a Gummi Bears reboot?

Before you go, listen to the catchy Adventures of the Gummi Bears theme song below.