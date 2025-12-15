Streaming should make watching Batman easy, right? You hit play, the theme kicks in, and your biggest problem becomes choosing snacks. Instead, DC’s catalog keeps playing musical chairs across different streaming platforms, and your watchlist turns into a scavenger hunt with a monthly bill attached. Here’s the one that’s going to sting for a lot of fans: Batman: The Animated Series leaves Netflix in some locations on December 22, 2025. That makes December 21, 2025 (next week) the last day you can watch it there.

If you’re in England, Ireland, Scotland, or Wales, you’re in the blast zone. Flix also says New Zealand viewers get hit, too. So if Batman: The Animated Series sits on your watchlist, you’d better get to watching very soon.

To check, open Netflix now and check the title page for any “last day to watch” messaging. If you’re in the US, Netflix doesn’t take this one away in December. Still, December 2025 brings plenty of DC shuffling.

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Animation

The Direct reports a batch of DC movies leaving HBO Max, including Black Adam, DC League Of Super-Pets, Injustice, Suicide Squad: Hell To Pay, all three chapters of Justice League: Crisis On Infinite Earths, and both chapters of DC’s animated Watchmen adaptation. HBO Max also loses Supergirl and Beware the Batman.

And if Netflix pulls Batman: The Animated Series where you live, you also lose several seasons of Young Justice on the same day.

DC Studios and Warner Bros. keep gearing up for what comes next, and the recent buyout from Netflix still hangs over the plans. So what’s with all the shuffling?

