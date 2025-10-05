In 2024, writer Scott Snyder decided Batman needed a serious upgrade. That’s when he created Absolute Batman, a darker, rougher version of the Caped Crusader who looks like he’s been bench-pressing the Batmobile. It’s the same hero, but someone definitely slipped extra caffeine into his coffee. Sales for Absolute Batman have been sky-high, breaking records and grabbing the attention of fans everywhere. And now, animator Dustin Lee Massey has recreated the legendary Batman: The Animated Series opening sequence (with the moody rooftop shot and the flash of lightning) but with the Absolute version of the hero. The result is so spectacular that you’ll wish this guy had his own show.

“Late to the game, but thanks to @the1truebman — owner and operator of @dragonslair_comicsnc — I finally picked up Absolute Batman. Couldn’t resist making a quick little homage to Batman: The Animated Series featuring the Absolute Dark Knight himself,” Massey wrote on Instagram. The post has racked up nearly 53,000 likes since August, and for good reason. It’s beautifully done and hits fans right in the Gotham feels.

Naturally, the comments section exploded with excitement. Fans on X were already pitching ideas for a full-blown series: “If the art, music, and noir tone of the original return with modern storytelling, that’s not nostalgia, that’s evolution,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Yeah, I’d watch the animated and live-action version of Absolute Batman. I would like to see him take on Absolute Bane and Joker in either one.” And then there was the simple but effective: “I WOULD GIVE ALL MY MONEY.” The message is pretty clear, I think. Fans are ready for an Absolute Batman animated show.

‘BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES’ opener recreated using ‘ABSOLUTE BATMAN 🦇



Would you watch an animated series based on the ‘ABSOLUTE’ universe? 👀



(🎨: dustinleemassey/IG) pic.twitter.com/MMwGTU7vBQ — ScreenTime (@screentime) October 5, 2025

What makes Snyder’s take on the Dark Knight so fascinating is how it flips everything we think we know about Bruce Wayne. This isn’t billionaire Bruce. This is Bruce from the other side of the tracks. He’s working class, scrappy, and part of the system he’s trying to fix. He’s not paying contractors to build Gotham’s towers. He’s the guy building them. He knows the city’s grime because he’s lived in it. Snyder and artist Nick Dragotta craft a version of Gotham that’s still alive, breathing, and changing. But now Batman isn’t above it. He’s one of us.

While this Batman still follows the no-kill rule, that’s pretty much the only thing holding him back. In one jaw-dropping moment, he turns his bat symbol into an axe-like weapon and chops off a goon’s hand. That’s definitely not Clooney’s Batman.

Image Credit: Instagram / @dustinleemassey

That’s what makes Absolute Batman so captivating. It’s not just the brutality or the design. It’s the honesty. Snyder has stripped the myth down to something raw and real, while artists like Dustin Lee Massey remind us how easily the character can evolve without losing his essence. If this version ever hits animation screens, it won’t just be “another Batman.” It’ll be the one who finally knows what it’s like to fight from the ground up.

Com’on, give us an animated Absolute Batman series, James Gunn!

RELATED: James Gunn Wants Henry Cavill in the DCU — But Only One Role Really Fits