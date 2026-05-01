Sharon Stone, born March 10, 1958, celebrated her 68th birthday last month. Which is incredibly hard to believe when you look at images from her Instagram account. The actress who starred in classics like Basic Instinct, Casino, and Total Recall still looks great… despite all the hardships and bumps in the road throughout her Hollywood journey.

Stone grew up in Pennsylvania and did really well at school with a reported IQ of 154. In fact, that led her to enrol at Edinboro State College at just 15 years old. But soon, a pageant judge at the 1976 Miss Pennsylvania competition pushed her toward modelling – a gig that would take her around the world.

Image Credit: Facebook / Woody Allen

Stone, who seems to be able to do just about anything she sets her mind to, then decided acting looked more interesting. “So I packed my bags, moved back to New York, and stood in line to be an extra in a Woody Allen movie,” Stone later said, discussing her small part in Stardust Memories (1980).

She must have made an impact, because next came a speaking part in Wes Craven’s Deadly Blessing (1981), and roles on TV shows like Magnum, P.I., Remington Steele, and Silver Spoons in the ’80s.

But her first major role came in 1990 when director Paul Verhoeven cast her opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger in Total Recall, a sci-fi classic.

Two years later, she took a role in Basic Instinct as Catherine Tramell and walked out as one of the decade’s most talked-about actresses. The thriller made about $352.9 million worldwide and earned her a Golden Globe nomination. Rolling Stone critic Peter Travers wrote, “Stone, a former model, is a knockout… [Basic Instinct] establishes Stone as a bombshell for the 1990s.”

Then Sharon Stone was everywhere. Her name was as popular as Coca-Cola in the 90s. Of course, she took full advantage of her “sex symbol” label and posed for Playboy in 1990.

Speaking to Oprah Winfrey in 2014, she said, “It’s a pleasure for me now. I mean, I’m gonna be 56 years old. If people want to think I’m a sex symbol, it’s, like, yeah. Think it up. You know. I mean, like, good for me.”

While she was now well known, many would argue that her acting peak came with Martin Scorsese’s Casino (1995). Working opposite Robert De Niro pushed her hard. “There’s a scene in the movie where we’re sitting across a table arguing, and [Robert] says to me, ‘You’re a good actress, you know that?’ I remember thinking, ‘Oh, buddy. Not today, pal,” Stone recalled to Business Insider in August 2025.

That performance earned her a Golden Globe and an Academy Award nomination.

But while she was at the peak of her career, behind-the-scenes life brought plenty of setbacks, including a stroke in 2001 that nearly killed her. It was also in that moment that she discovered that she was broke. “When I got back into my bank account, it was all gone. My refrigerator, my phone – everything was in other people’s names. I had zero money,” she told Vanity Fair.

Sharon Stone In Nobody 2. Image Credit: Universal Pictures

But just like she had done before, Stone set out to rebuild her career again. Over the years, she’s gotten into modelling again, and she returned to TV with shows like Mosaic and Netflix’s Ratched in 2020. She’s also set to appear in season three of Euphoria.

She also raised three sons over the last few years. “When you decide to take on this big adventure of being a single parent, you don’t know what it’s going to be like,” she told People in 2018. “Your hair’s still going down the drain in the shower. It’s just a lot.”

At 68, Sharon Stone has still got it. She’s still the coolest person in the room. She’s still more than just looks. She’s timeless. Just look at her Instagram account for proof.