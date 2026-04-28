The internet is a funny place. It’s opened up a world of knowledge and connection, but in the same breath, it’s swung open the doors for anyone to become famous for seemingly no reason at all. That said, it has also allowed fans to voice their opinions on who they believe should or shouldn’t be in the spotlight (even actors and musicians who clearly have talent but may or may not be misusing it). These are the 10 hated celebrities whose names keep popping up on Reddit threads as people question why they are even still famous.

Chris Brown

Image Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing

C. Breezy has been a fan favourite R&B artist since he debuted his first album in 2005 at the age of just 16. However, some Reddit users don’t believe he deserves the platform he has amassed over the years, given his alleged history. As NJD1214 says, “Chris Brown should have been knocked down more pegs than he has been.”

Eugenia Cooney

Image Credit: Instagram/eugeniacooney

Eugenia Cooney gained fame by posting cosplay, fashion, and beauty content across various social media platforms. She currently has more than 2.1 million YouTube subscribers, but not everyone agrees that she should be sharing her lifestyle with young fans. Reddit user thedevilseviltwin comments, “I go from being disgusted by these people for catering to a young audience whilst displaying self-destructive behaviour to feeling incredibly sad for them and their mental state.”

Ezra Miller

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

After appearing in films like The Perks of Being a Wallflower and We Need to Talk About Kevin, actor Ezra Miller became a young star to watch. However, they have been plagued by claims of violent and inappropriate behaviour, which has since damaged their standing with audiences. In the words of Reddit user Melo0513, “That mf just straight up manifests around the planet to assault people.”

Hawk Tuah Girl

Image Credit: YouTube / @timanddeetv

Haliey Welch, better known as the Hawk Tuah girl, became an internet meme after being interviewed in a viral TikTok video back in 2024. Since then, she has achieved popularity as a podcast host, but Reddit user 777eternaldream has his own opinions on her work. “These meme ‘influencers’ should learn to just take their 15 mins of fame, drop some cash grab merch and dip. Stop trying to milk it; we don’t need another pointless podcast!”

Island Boys

Image Credit: YouTube / Island Boys

After their songI’m an Island Boy went viral on TikTok in 2021, twin brothers Alex and Franky Venegas shot to fame. But a series of poor decisions and controversies led to an equally rapid fall from grace. “They didn’t have much talent to back them up,” says Reddit user USFederalGovt. “Honestly, they could have taken the meme and ran with it, but they tried to be gangsters and start “beef” with other rappers.”

Jake Paul

Image Credit: YouTube / Jake Paul

Many would consider Jake Paul a jack of many trades. He’s dabbled in everything from YouTube pranks to music and now even boxing. But even with all he has going on, audiences don’t seem to care much for his character. As Reddit user Fave_McFavington points out, “Logan has somehow managed to go from one of the most hated people on YouTube to a respectable man with integrity, yet over all these years, Jake still hasn’t changed at all. He’s still an obnoxious pr**k.”

Jared Leto

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From being the frontman of the rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars to being an Oscar-winning actor, we can say Jared Leto has mastered the art of versatility. Yet all the success hasn’t come without its fair share of alleged controversies. According to Beware_the_Voodoo on Reddit, “Dude has a ton of allegations of him going after underage girls and apparently trying to form a cult. Too much smoke for there not to be a fire.”

Nikocado Avocado

Image Credit: YouTube / Nikocado Avocado

Popular mukbang YouTuber Nikocado Avocado rose to fame eating enormous amounts of food on camera. Fans have watched him gain (and then lose) a significant amount of weight over the years, raising concerns about his health and well-being. Chechen-War on Reddit summarises the concern with his post: “He was a normal human who played the violin and did food videos with vegan foods, and spaced out. Ever since he found out that posting everyday would get him the views, he changed.”

The Kardashians and Jenners

Image Credit: Hulu

Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie are never too far from the spotlight. The sisters became household names after starring in their own reality TV show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and have leveraged the fame to launch successful careers in fashion, beauty, and business. Of course, that doesn’t mean they haven’t been showered with plenty of criticism for becoming famous despite a perceived lack of talent. Reddit user Giggles95036 describes there popularity as “Every Kardashian who is only famous for being famous.”

Trisha Paytas

Image Credit: ABC

Trisha Paytas has had a nearly decade-long career as a YouTuber, gaining millions of subscribers with her vlogs, music videos, and mukbang content. However, she has had to make plenty of tearful apology videos addressing controversies as well. As CandelaBelen says on Reddit, “There are too many bad things. She just keeps doing and saying bad things, and people just keep giving her attention.”

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