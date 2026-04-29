For most people, fame and fortune equals a life of luxury and extravagance. We’ve all seen the big houses, private jets, and crazy shopping sprees. But, surprisingly, not every rich celebrity behaves this way. Many choose to live simple lives and don’t get caught up in spending loads of money. Here is a list of super rich celebrities who live frugal lives and don’t spend tons of money.

15. Tyra Banks

Image Credit: IMDB

You’d think that someone who’s been both a supermodel and a TV star would be all about the glamorous lifestyle, but Tyra Banks has a rep for being extremely careful about how she spends her money. She’s described herself as “frugal to a fault” in many interviews and has even revealed that she has saved hotel toiletries when she can. That’s pretty frugal for a star.

14. Mark Zuckerberg

Image Credit: Facebook

While Zuckerberg might be the founder of Facebook, and one of the richest people in the world, have you ever seen him flaunting his lifestyle to the public? No? That’s because he just doesn’t roll that way. Instead, you’ll often see him in plain gray T-shirts or hoodies and comfortable shoes or sneakers. He isn’t flashing designer brands or flaunting his money. He keeps his life simple. Well, as simple as it can be being one of the world’s richest men.

And besides, all that, he’s also promised to donate most of his earnings to his charity someday.

13. Leonardo DiCaprio

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Leo might be earning awards and huge paychecks for his work in some of the world’s biggest films, but off-screen, he keeps his life super simple. Yes, he likes vacations on private islands, but he is also a guy known to drive a Toyota Prius. There are a ton of pictures of him online, dressed down at a gas station filling up his car. Leo isn’t about that bling bling life.

12. Kristen Bell

Image Credit: IMDB

Known for her roles in TV shows and films like Disney’s Frozen, Kristen Bell has a very successful career in Hollywood. You have to wonder why she is known for using coupons and discounts then. But Bell has often commented on her use of coupons while shopping. She loves a good discount.

She believes her (and her husband, actor Dax Shepard) approach to money reflects a life of gratitude.

11. Adam Sandler

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We’ve all seen the countless images of Adam Sandler strolling around New York and enjoying a game of basketball with strangers. While he might be known for his comedies, and his serious roles too these days, Sandler isn’t about that celebrity life. He keeps things down to Earth. Sure, he might be super rich, but he isn’t going around flaunting it. Despite all the money, he’s one of us.

10. Halle Berry

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox

Raised on a tight budget, Berry found it hard to leave her frugal ways behind. And so, she had remained a very conscious spender throughout her career. In fact, she has said that she avoids the usual extravagant purchases that have become synonymous with Hollywood royalty. Good for her.

9. Jennifer Lawrence

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Even though her name has been in lights for years now, Lawrence still lived in the same modest LA apartment for years, even after her career took off. She also still drives the same Chevy Volt she’s always had, instead of the obligatory celebrity Lambo.

8. Cillian Murphy

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

It’s probably not the biggest surprise that one of the most modest actors of all time prefers to live a normal life with his family away from the Hollywood noise. Murphy has a distaste for all the glamor and instead spends his quiet time in Dublin. You’ll never see him showing off in public. He’s not built that way.

7. Sarah Jessica Parker

Image Credit: IMDB

Even after all these years as a celeb, the Sex and the City actress still hunts for bargains today. Some things never change. It’s even believed that she went as far as to dress her son in hand-me-downs to save some cash.

6. Mila Kunis

Image Credit: Netflix

Mr and Mrs Frugal, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher choose to live a very simple and quiet lifestyle. There’s even a story that the couple bought their wedding rings on Etsy to avoid paying a small fortune on jewelry.

5. Dave Grohl

Image Credit: Open Road Films

At age 12, Grohl witnessed his mother suffer a stroke while filing taxes, a moment that left a lasting impression. From then on, the Foo Fighters frontman vowed never to let money become a source of stress.

4. George R.R. Martin

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Despite the massive success of Game of Thrones, Martin still lives in a modest house and writes on a DOS-based retro computer – which might explain why The Winds of Winter still isn’t finished.

3. Ingvar Kamprad

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The man who founded IKEA and was worth around $58 BILLION at the time of his death in 2018, but Ingvar Kamprad chose to live a modest life in every sense of the word. He wore used clothes and drove unpretentious cars. Also, unlike most billionaires, he almost always flew in economy class, encouraging other IKEA executives to do the same.

2. Warren Buffett

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One of the richest men alive, Buffett has lived in the same modest Omaha house for decades. He drives a no-frills Cadillac, eats breakfast at McDonald’s using coupons, and famously avoids unnecessary luxuries. It makes perfect sense, however: you don’t make the world’s biggest fortune by needlessly spending money.

1. Keanu Reeves

Image Credit: Lionsgate Studios

You’d never expect to find a world-renowned celebrity like Keanu Reeves on the subway – and yet, that’s one of Keanu’s favorite modes of transport. He’s also famous for having donated over $75 million of his earnings to film crews.

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