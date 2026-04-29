Hair can be one of the most defining characteristics of any celebrity. It’s the reason why so many try to hide any signs of baldness or keep resisting white hairs like their lives depend on it. Sure, rhinoplasties are common in Hollywood, but bad haircuts are the bane of anyone in the entertainment industry. To prove how vital a recognizable hairline can be, here are 10 actors who look completely unrecognizable without their iconic hair ‘dos.

10. Guy Fieri

Image Credit: Bosch USA

We’re cheating a bit with this one since Fieri technically isn’t an actor, but, since he has appeared in The Interview, Happy Gilmore 2, and other comedies, we might as well consider him one. Early this year, Fieri shared an unsettling, partially AI-generated video of him without his characteristic frosted tips. Calling himself a “New Guy,” fans were quick to notice how unnatural Fieri looked without his flamboyant hairstyle.

Thankfully, Flavortown’s mayor was simply playing a prank on his fans. The new look was part of a Super Bowl ad. As soon as he appeared, Justaguy Fieri was gone.

9. Jared Leto

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Leto usually sports a style that could only be described as “messianic.” His long locks and bushy beard go with every character he plays, whether it’s Tron: Ares, Morbius, or even Blade Runner 2049. Trying to imagine Leto without his long hair would be almost impossible. Now, picture him with short hair and blonde – which is the look he rocked while he was filming Suicide Squad.

Needless to say, the new look didn’t stick around for long. After he was done with the Joker, he was back to his usual mane. Even when the time came to reprise his role in the Snyder Cut, he played the Joker with his characteristic long hair instead.

8. Jason Momoa

Image Credit: YouTube / Rocket Mortgage

Momoa’s powerful Hawaiian genes have blessed him with one of Hollywood’s most impressive (and wildest) manes. Those unruly waves redefined Aquaman’s look for an entire generation – and for good reason. The long hair plus beard combo just looks natural on a man of Momoa’s stature, and he knew that people associated him with his impressive head of hair, which is why he partially sacrificed it for a good cause.

In 2022, the actor buzzed part of his hair to promote environmentalism. Don’t worry, reader: he immediately covered the shave with a traditional Hawaiian tattoo. Now that’s a power move.

7. Emma Stone

Image Credit: Focus Features

Beyond her stunning eyes, Emma Stone is well-known for her stylish bobs. Whether she’s rocking a Parisian bob or a mid-length one, Emma effortlessly manages to look both young and stylish with her hairdos. For her role in Yorgos Lanthimos’s Bugonia, however, the actress went almost completely bald. That would explain why she sported a very short pixie cut in 2025. The latest Oscars, in which she was nominated for her part in Bugonia, revealed her hair is finally back to normal.

6. Demi Moore

Image Credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Those watching the 2022 Oscars might remember a movie called G.I. Jane – and the slap heard around the world that succeeded its name. For her role in the action film directed by Ridley Scott, Moore had to sport a military buzzcut. Fans who were used to her look in Ghost or Striptease were shocked to see her in a film that completely redefined her as an actress.

5. Alexander Skarsgård

Image Credit: Elevation Pictures

The eldest of Stellan Skarsgård’s sons has always been quite the looker. His short, blonde hair gives Alexander that “golden age” Hollywood look. Throughout the years, he’s kept it short, with a few exceptions like The Legend of Tarzan and The Northman requiring him to let it grow wild.

That said, in late October 2017, Alexander shocked everyone when he looked more like George Costanza than his usual, rugged self. The actor had shaved the top of his head in a “cul-de-sac” style for the film The Hummingbird Project.

4. Millie Bobby Brown

Image Credit: Netflix

Most fans first met Millie Bobby Brown when she had a buzzcut for her role as Eleven in the first season of Stranger Things. Since then, the actress has modeled a variety of hairstyles, from pixie cuts to long, luscious locks. She managed to keep things very brunette, however. Recently, Brown changed her soft brunette look for a more “classic Hollywood” golden blonde style. The look fits the rapidly maturing celebrity, who recently became a mom (through adoption) with her husband, Jake Bongiovi.

3. Margot Robbie

Image Credit: Entertainment One

Quick question: what’s Margot Robbie’s hair color? Most people would immediately answer that Robbie is well-known as one of Hollywood’s most popular blondes. She is Barbie, after all. However, Robbie aficionados would be quick to point out that Robbie is actually brunette. The actress confessed that she had to dye her hair blonde for so many roles that she eventually decided to embrace the color once and for all, becoming the knockout blonde she is today.

2. Tom Hanks

Image Credit: The Graham Norton Show

To this day, Cast Away remains one of the most demanding productions in Tom Hanks’ entire filmography. In order to make his character’s physical transformation much more believable, production was paused for an entire year so Hanks had the time to lose weight and let his natural beard grow free.

While that was great for Cast Away, it caused quite a stir among Hank’s fans when he showed up at the 73rd Academy Awards rocking a beard that would make every member of ZZ Top insanely jealous. For an actor who spent an entire lifetime working on his “clean” persona, seeing him with a massive beard and noticeably skinnier was disorienting, to say the least.

The above image is from when he appeared on The Graham Norton Show with a very strange hairstyle he had to play Elvis Presley’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

1. John Travolta

Image Credit: Saban Films

It’s no secret that John Travolta had to wear extensions to achieve his signature look as Vincent Vega in Pulp Fiction. Still, everyone knew that Travolta had a killer mane since his Carrie days. That jet black hair was certainly iconic – but for those with a keen eye, Travolta’s widow’s peak was starting to become increasingly noticeable.

Some might have expected him to gradually embrace the power of baldness, but he left everyone speechless when he shaved all of his hair off in 2019. There’s a silver lining to this story, however: he definitely rocks the bald head look. However, for those who were used to seeing him in Saturday Night Fever (or Battlefield Earth), the new hairless Travolta looked like an entirely different person.

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