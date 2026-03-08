ASUS has been a major player in the laptop market for decades. The brand has been synonymous with gaming through its ROG range, as well as with its personal range for home use, and productivity range for work. Its productivity range includes several series, including the Zenbook and recently extended to the ProArt series. At the recent CES 2026 event in January, ASUS announced updates to much of its range, with its productivity lineup also featured, which has now landed on South African shores.

ASUS Zenbook 2026 Lineup: Power, Portability and Dual-Screen Innovation

The ASUS Zenbook has been a staple of the brand for quite some time. This series covers a broad range of budgets and use cases across multiple specifications. With devices like the Duo for the power user and editor, and the new A14 and A16 for the worker bee, there are quite a number of options across your budget to find great value.

CES 2026 saw the release of the new ASUS Zenbook DUO (2026) UX8407. The dual-screen laptop has evolved over the years, featuring groundbreaking design while delivering more power, more portability, and an upgraded user experience. The laptop was created for professionals and creators who demand high performance and on-the-go durability without any downtime. The combination of the new Intel® Core™ Ultra X9 Series 3 processor and a 99Wh dual-battery layout provide all the performance you require from your laptop. At the same time, its Ceraluminum™ chassis offers exceptional durability while maintaining a lightweight form factor, for a device that’s easy to go where you do.

ASUS Zenbook DUO (UX8407): The Next Evolution of the Dual-Screen Laptop

ASUS Zenbook DUO (UX8407AA)

The Zenbook Duo features its iconic dual-screen layout, featuring a pair of 14-inch 3K ASUS Lumina Pro OLED narrow-bezel displays. This provides lifelike visuals, with increased brightness and contrast, while the chassis has been redesigned to lie flat on your workstation. The reduced bezel also means that the screens are much closer to each other, moving closer to the single-screen ASUS Zenbook Fold from 2022. Overall, the chassis has been reduced by 5% over the previous iteration while keeping the same screen size.

ASUS Zenbook A14 and A16: Lightweight AI-Powered Productivity Laptops

ASUS Zenbook A16 (UX3607OA)

Alongside the headline Zenbook Duo, ASUS has also launched the Zenbook A14 and A16 laptops for optimum productivity.

The ASUS Zenbook A14 is an ultra-lightweight workhorse. Built for ultimate portability, it weighs less than 1KG. Despite its lightweight frame, it still offers a durable chassis, again thanks to ASUS’ Ceraluminum material, while still offering next-level performance with its 18-core Snapdragon® X2 Elite processor. The processor is AI-ready, having up to 80 TOPS on its NPU for AI-enhanced multitasking. It features a 14″ FHD OLED NanoEdge display, Dolby Atmos and Snapdragon Sound, with its 70Wh battery providing over 35 hours of use before needing to reach for your charger.

Extending its A series is the ASUS Zenbook A16. As the name suggests, it features a larger, 16″ display over the A14 laptop, this time weighing a respectable 1.2KG. It is powered by the 18-core Snapdragon® X2 Elite Extreme processor, also offering a 80 TOPS NPU to deliver smooth AI-enhanced multitasking. The 16″ display has a 3K resolution on its OLED panel, and also includes Dolby Atmos audio and supports over 21 hours of battery life.

ASUS ProArt GoPro Edition: A Rugged Creator Laptop Built for Extreme Workflows

ASUS ProArt GoPro Edition

Initially released in 2023, the ProArt series has delivered great laptops. In previous years, the ASUS ProArt P16 headlined the series with all the bells and whistles for any power user. This year’s Q1 announcement saw the inclusion of the ProArt GoPro Edition, ruggedly built for the extreme creator.

Its power and portability are a creator’s dream, built for those always on the move. The rugged chassis and diminutive size make the ProArt GoPro Edition the perfect partner for even the most extreme locations and conditions. It features a 13″ 3K ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreen display, which delivers true-to-life visuals. It also comes standard with a stylus, to enhance your creative freedom.

It’s also not lacking for power, thanks to its AMD Ryzen™ AI Max+ 395 processor with a 50 TOPS NPU and 128 GB unified memory for seamless editing and multitasking. It also features ASUS DialPad support, allowing users to customise their experience for a smoother, faster load out when it comes to their design work. There’s also dedicated GoPro shortcuts and smart software streamline your creative workflow wherever inspiration strikes.

ASUS Zenbook and ProArt 2026 Pricing and Availability in South Africa

The four newly announced ASUS productivity laptops will be available online at the ASUS eShop. The laptops will also be available from Evetech, Incredible Connection and Computer Mania starting in April 2026. Pricing for the range is as follows: