ASUS ROG (Republic of Gamers) celebrates 20 years of taking gaming to the extreme. Always at the forefront of what’s possible in terms of performance and experience, the ROG brand was forged by a group of passionate ASUS engineers who joined forces to build incredible products for gamers. Since its release two decades ago in 2006, the ROG brand has grown a loyal fanbase, and it offers a wide range of gaming products, including laptops, PCs, handhelds and peripherals. Now, in 2026, ROG celebrates its 20th anniversary, launching the Dare-to-ROG campaign, allowing fans of the brand to celebrate along with the brand.

ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X

In 2006, a group of passionate ASUS engineers joined forces to build incredible products for gamers like themselves. Out of their work, the Republic of Gamers was born. The shared love for gaming is — and always will be — the core spirit of ROG. Since then, ROG has armed gamers with high-tech PC gear crafted with vanguard spirit, dominant performance, and unmistakable attitude. The mission has never changed: to make the most powerful weapons on the battlefield for every gamer around the world.

Having personal experience with the ROG long before my days started as a tech journalist, my first product came in the form of a ROG AMD graphics card all the way back in 2010. Even today, my daily driver is an ROG Strix laptop. The quality of their gaming product speaks for itself. And there are millions of fans across the world, making ROG one of the best-selling gaming brands on the planet.

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 (2025)

To mark the celebration of two decades of gaming, ROG is taking a trip down memory lane and inviting its fans along for the journey for the milestone. Officially kicked off at the start of March, the Dare-to-ROG campaign runs from 2 March to 13 April 2026. ROG invites fans worldwide, of all levels, to celebrate their personal journeys by sharing content on social media and submitting their stories via short-form videos. The brand aims to recognise the passion from fans that has defined its existence since the beginning.

ASUS ROG Flow Z13 (2025) GZ302

How South African ROG Fans Can Enter Dare-to-ROG Campaign

CREATE YOUR STORY – Simply create a video or reel showcasing your personal ROG story. Share how big of an ROG fan you are: from your gaming journey, your setup, your favourite ROG gear, or how ROG helps you play, create, or compete.

SHARE IT – Fans should post their videos/reels on Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok with the hashtags #ROGHomecoming, #ROG20thAnniversary, #ROGZA, and #ROGMegaFans. Then tag ASUS Republic of Gamers (ZA), and tag one (1) friend.

SUBMIT & CELEBRATE – Submit your video/reel on Discord to earn bonus Elite Points.

The full Dare-toROG campaign runs from 2 March to 13 April 2026, with entries for submissions open between 2 March and 29 March 2026. Voting for the best stories will take place from 6 to 13 April 2026.

Fans can get more information about the celebrations via the ROG 20th Anniversary website.