ASUS has always been on the cutting edge of computing technology. This has been proven again in recent years, with the brand pushing the boundaries of the next phase of computing, especially when it comes to the performance and mobility of its laptops. This is especially evident with the ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED and the Zenbook Duo (2024) UX8406. ASUS is again looking to shake up the laptop industry with its latest release, the ASUS ProArt P16 laptop.

In an ever-evolving world of technology and innovation, the ASUS ProArt P16 laptop is a powerful but portable studio for creatives. Whether you’re a 3D designer, architect or project manager, it is the perfect, all-in-one creative solution for entrepreneurs and professionals in South Africa’s vibrant industries.

Powering the Multicultural South African Trailblazers

In the world of high demand and large-scale projects, shouldn’t your laptop have you covered for any scenario? The ASUS ProArt P16 has you covered – whether you’re designing state-of-the-art residential development in Sandton or working on a high-budget animated production in Cape Town, the ProArt P16 is more than capable of handling your intense workloads. It provides flawless performance when you need it the most, while it remains as portable as you need it to be while on the move between the office, on-site or at home.

Speaking about portability, the laptop measures just 14.9mm thick and weighs just 1.85 KG. It has been designed for mobility and flexibility while being robust enough to withstand work in the field. Despite its robust build, it remains elegant, with a sleek appearance for professionals.

As its name may suggest, the ProArt P16 has a 16″ screen. Its ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreen has a 4K resolution. This panel is perfect for those working in architecture, animation, photography, video editing, or even game development, where precision is a must. Thanks to its Pantone, Dolby Vision and VESA certification, it offers unmatched colour accuracy with industry-standard colour fidelity. This makes it the ideal equipment for proofing blueprints, fine-tuning 3D models, or reviewing cinematic scenes during editing. It isn’t simply a screen but rather a digital workspace that brings your ideas to life with great clarity.

But it doesn’t just deliver excellent visuals. The ProArt P16 is a powerhouse when it comes to hardware. The laptop is equipped with an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU, paired beautifully with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPU. It has been engineered to deliver on the most demanding tasks and breezes through everything you throw at it. Rending those complex 3D models or performing simulations on architectural designs, the ProArt P16 ensures smooth performance throughout.

Innovation Meets Intelligence

In a world with raw power aplenty, we need to look beyond simply throwing hardware at an issue to find solutions. Intelligent tools are required to streamline tasks and achieve improved performance with a smaller computational footprint. The ProArt P16 is packed with AI-powered technologies to take on this challenge.

Incorporating tools into its ecosystem is key to delivering on this promise. Your laptop makes daily workflows more intuitive and efficient by using tools like StoryCube to manage digital resources and MuseTree to transform ideas into visuals. It integrates with built-in Windows tools like Copilot to offer powerful assistants at your fingertips. The ASUS DialPad enhances this experience by offering precision control over key parameters.

As the old adage goes: work smarter, not harder. The ProArt P16 incorporated this philosophy into its intelligent features, whether you’re leading a project team, fine-tuning details of a new design, or brainstorming your next big innovation.

The ASUS ProArt P16 Promises A Connected World Without Compromise

Connectivity and collaboration have always been key to the success of the creative, and that’s no different today. With this in mind, the ASUS ProArt P16 provides a suite of connectivity options to keep you collaborating wherever you may be.

Starting with its ultrafast Wi-Fi 7, the laptop allows you to connect and collaborate without missing a beat. No matter where your work takes you, you can be assured of the best connection speeds with its next-generation wireless technology.

Additionally, while you are out and about, you can rely on its long-lasting battery life. Thanks to its 90Wh battery, you can push through your most important uninterrupted through the workday. Its sleek build was designed for the ultimate in mobility, which is supported by its battery to keep you connected whether you’re in the office of out in the field.

While many other brands cut corners by removing ports to keep their devices lighter and their chassis as sleek as possible, ASUS continues to offer a well-balanced mix. This includes a 40Gbps USB4, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A and Type-C, full HDMI 2.1 FRL, as well as an SD Express 7.0 card reader for good measure. The list of ports available ensures a seamless integration of all your accessories and peripherals required to perform at your optimum.

Uplifting South African Creative Industries

As with all ASUS products, the ProArt P16 offers premium quality, performance, and innovation. This is good news for creatives across industries. From the architects designing our future cities to the 3D designers creating virtual worlds, animators bringing stories to life, and entrepreneurs driving South Africa’s creative economy, it’s more than just a laptop—it’s an investment in your future.

As more businesses continue to recognise the importance of empowering their creative teams with the best tools, the ASUS ProArt P16 is an obvious choice. More than simply getting the job done, it delivers better, faster, and with unparalleled precision.

ASUS ProArt P16 Availability

Are you ready for the next generation of creative revolutions from your laptop? The ASUS ProArt P16 AI laptop is ready to take your creative business to the next level. It’s available across South Africa and online at ASUS.com . The unit retails for R69,999.

Also, check out our article on the ASUS ROG gaming laptops: Flow vs Strix vs Zephyrus.