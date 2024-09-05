In the ’90s, Sonic was the driving force behind purchasing a Sega console, much like how Super Mario inspired countless Nintendo Switch sales in 2017. PlayStation, while always boasting a strong lineup of AAA games, never had a true mascot. That is, until now. Enter Astro Bot, the tiny robot that debuted in 2018’s Astro Bot Rescue Mission and appeared in the follow-up on the PlayStation 5, 2020’s Astro’s Playroom. Now, with his very own game (this is not another tech demo), Astro is set to win over fans and deliver the ultimate PS5 experience, fully showcasing the console and the DualSense controller’s potential. And, oh boy, is it fun!

Astro Bot Brings The Fun Back To PlayStation

The third game in the Astro Bot series takes everything we’ve known and loved from the previous instalments and somehow manages to make the character even more adorable while also expanding on the vibrant world with heart-pounding new challenges, clever design, difficult boss battles, and nostalgic nods to PlayStation’s legacy (you’ll see new and old PS console parts scattered across the environments). The cute robot continues his whimsical platform adventure by jumping, hovering, punching, and doing spin attacks, much like he did in previous games, but now, he has over 50 planets (80 levels) to explore and hundreds more bots to rescue.

Astro Bot is essentially a tribute to the past and future of gaming. While it doesn’t break new ground, it’s a polished, engaging platformer that excels at what it does. The game brilliantly leverages the DualSense controller’s sound and haptics, delivering a nostalgic yet fresh experience, much like Mario did for the Nintendo Switch.

What makes Astro Bot special is that every level (which is uniquely themed) feels different and well thought out. One moment, you might be racing and climbing through a jungle filled with evil monkeys and the next, you might be swimming underwater, dodging squids or colourful, spikey alien creatures. The ingenious level design and the slew of temporary gadgets (like stretching robotic arms with boxing gloves or inflatable suits) make every moment feel fresh and fun. There’s not a single dull moment here. Around every corner, the game surprises with new tricks up its sleeve. In fact, I’ll go as far as to say that completing levels and their side missions feels a little addictive.

Exploring The Galaxy

As with earlier entries in the puzzle-solving adventure series, Astro Bot thrives on exploration. Stray off the beaten path, and you’ll uncover secret areas and hidden levels brimming with intriguing collectables. While progressing through the primary missions aboard the “Dual Speeder”—a spaceship modelled after the PS5 controller that you manoeuvre by tilting your controller—there are also secret dimensions and hidden locations to discover along the way. And because the level design is so good and interesting (no two levels are the same), gathering the bots, coins and collectables scattered across the environments never feels like a boring task.

If that wasn’t enough, the developers have also woven classic PlayStation characters into the game’s story. Remember Ape Escape? Well, very early on, there’s a level where you’re required to capture apes just as you did in the classic PS title. Even Kratos‘ Leviathan Axe makes a guest appearance in Astro Bot. Gamers will also get a nostalgic kick out of finding V.I.P. bots – bots designed around popular PlayStation game characters like Ghost of Tsushima‘s Jin, Joel and Ellie from The Last of Us and Gravity Rush‘s Kat.

In short, the immersive world feels alive, brimming with excitement, sound (from both the controller and the TV) and moving parts to keep players on their toes. All of this makes returning to previously visited areas feel fresh, too.

Astro Bot Is Not A Mario Knock-Off

There’s no doubt in my mind that the developers, Team Asobi, looked at Nintendo’s Mario 3D platform titles and mimicked all the best bits. Having played through most of the Super Mario titles, I find it easy to draw a lot of similarities between the two. Thankfully, Astro Bot does enough to stand on its own two feet. It’s not a cheap clone. It’s an expansion of similar ideas.

Also, like Super Mario Odyssey and Super Mario 3D World, Astro Bot is a game accessible to all age groups – whether you’re a newcomer or a season gaming adult. This makes gaming a family experience. I played the game alongside my six-year-old, handing off the controller based on the challenge of each level.

One Of The Best PlayStation 5 Games

So, is Astro Bot worth your time? Absolutely. I can honestly say no other PS5 title has been more enjoyable for me this year. With stunning visuals, clever level design, a treasure trove of hidden content, charming characters, and creative puzzles to solve, Astro Bot is an important release for the PlayStation. It isn’t just another AAA game. It’s an adventure filled with heart and undeniable charm. Honestly, this is what gaming is all about!

Astro Bot (2024) The PS5® mothership has been wrecked, leaving ASTRO and the bot crew scattered all over the galaxies. Time to ride your trusty Dual Speeder across more than 50 planets full of fun, danger and surprises. On your journey, make the most of ASTRO’s new powers and reunite with many iconic heroes from the PlayStation universe! Release Date: September 6, 2024 Platforms: PlayStation 5 Developer: Team Asobi, Sony Interactive Entertainment Genre: Platform