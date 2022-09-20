Nintendo fans want to know: Will there be a Super Mario 3D World 2? Is the franchise being discontinued or will there be a sequel to the popular 3D platformer? Let’s discuss.

After the initial release of Nintendo’s Wii U, fans were excited to see how well the console could sell a new Super Mario game experience to players. Nintendo’s answer was Super Mario 3D World, a game that served as a successor to the 3DS game, Super Mario 3D Land.

In the grand scheme of things, this wasn’t exactly a bad game but it failed to truly cement itself among the more prominent 3D Super Mario games. For example, Super Mario 64 was a game that pioneered a new look for platformers. Super Mario Odyssey was a nice and innovative experience compared to every other Mario game we’ve ever seen. Meanwhile, Super Mario 3D World felt choked up with linear levels and had the unfortunate fate of being on a console that failed to impress gamers.

Interestingly, we feel like there’s still hope for Super Mario 3D World’s legacy in this modern era of Nintendo.

The Switch has shown just how much the Wii U held back the concept behind many Nintendo ideas and no game is a better example of this phenomenon than Super Mario 3D World. After the game was re-released for the Nintendo Switch, it seems like Nintendo realised the potential it truly had. The Bowser’s Fury expansion further highlights this with the levels being intentionally designed for the Switch. These new levels showed a lot of promise and made us more solidified with our belief in a sequel.

The Bowser’s Fury add-on is the main selling point for a potential Super Mario 3D World 2 because of how well it presents shorter levels and a larger map. The lack of annoyingly forced touchscreen sequences saved us from dealing with any hiccups during gameplay as we traversed through the open world. Bowser’s Fury helped to sell the genuine appeal that 3D World failed to. If Nintendo could learn from that game for Super Mario 3D World 2, there’s a good chance that players will bite.

Sure, finding Cat Shines might have already been a lot of fun, but there’s only so much that can come out of repetitive gameplay. For the doubters out there hoping for a Super Mario Odyssey 2, we don’t think things need to be so grounded at Nintendo. Super Mario 3D World has a well-crafted form of level design that just doesn’t fit the aesthetic being presented in a game like Odyssey. With a versatile take on level design combined with the prowess of the Nintendo Switch, Super Mario 3D World 2 can quickly stack up to become a game worth making.

That said, some things will need to be ironed out if Nintendo does decide to dive into Super Mario 3D World 2. At the top of our minds is the timer. This mechanic is always an annoyance in video games and it tends to kill everyone’s internal explorer.

Another possible suggestion is to increase the move set for characters in the next game in order to sell a better experience to players. If we are going to need to complete challenges for all our characters, then it’s best to make them interesting to play consistently.

Tell us, do you want a Super Mario 3D World 2?