Regarding gaming legends, few characters have undergone a transformation as drastic as the god of war himself, Kratos. The Ghost of Sparta that once sought vengeance against the Greek gods has now transitioned into a wiser, more nuanced character in the God of War reboot games. While most critics and gamers have praised his character arc, some of us can’t help but wonder a straightforward thing: Could the older, wiser Kratos stand a chance against his younger, more ferocious self? Since there’s no way for these two to face off in a lore-friendly battle, we’ll have to look at some established facts to predict which Ghost of Sparta would come out on top! Here is young Kratos vs old Kratos.

Young Kratos vs Old Kratos Round 1: Power Levels

Old Kratos

Old Kratos may have aged, but his power has grown more refined and formidable. He wields the Leviathan Axe, a mystical weapon capable of freezing foes and calling them back to his hand at will. He also boasts the Spartan Rage, which channels his fury into a devastating force, allowing him to take on gods and frost giants alike.

Young Kratos

On the other hand, Kratos’ younger self wields the almighty Blades of Chaos – a weapon capable of felling even the mightiest gods of Olympus. Fueled by an unrelenting thirst for vengeance, Young Kratos is a seasoned veteran still in his prime. Having successfully defeated gods, titans, and the occasional creature of myth, the Ghost of Sparta is a force to be reckoned with.

Young Kratos vs Old Kratos Round 2: Weapons

Old Kratos

The Leviathan Axe symbolizes Old Kratos’s transition from blind rage to measured power. It offers him a range advantage and precise control in combat. Additionally, he carries the Guardian Shield, which provides him with added protection and versatility in battle. This version of Kratos has effectively learned how to achieve a healthy balance in his life and on the battlefield.

Young Kratos

The Blades of Chaos are an iconic part of Young Kratos’s arsenal. They provide him with unparalleled versatility in combat, allowing him to strike from a distance and unleash a flurry of attacks. These weapons have a raw, aggressive energy that perfectly matches his younger, more impulsive persona.

Here is a list of our seven favourite God of War weapons.

Young Kratos vs Old Kratos Round 3: Personality

Old Kratos

One of the most significant changes in the God of War reboot is Kratos’s transformation from a vengeful killing machine to a more complex character. Even in God of War Ragnarok, Old Kratos has mellowed out and now seeks to protect and guide his son, Atreus. He has learned from his past mistakes and is driven by a desire to break the cycle of violence and vengeance that plagued his life for so long.

Young Kratos

Young Kratos is defined by his relentless pursuit of revenge against the gods who wronged him. Impulsive and full of anger, this warrior sought only vengeance – consequences be damned. While this made him a more effective killing machine, it also turned him into a more impulsive character and, in turn, a more vulnerable one when it came to a battle of wits.

Is Young Kratos More Powerful Than Old Kratos?

The Young Kratos from the original God of War trilogy was no pushover. That’s clear to anyone who has ever played the games. However, if push comes to shove, it’s clear that Old Kratos would have the upper hand in this combat.

As a more strategic and collected warrior, Old Kratos has the knowledge and experience gathered in his past battles to rely on. More importantly, Kratos has found a real reason to fight beyond mere vengeance in his Asgardian saga. His motivations now seem more pure, making him an even more fearsome warrior when he rushes into battle.

Still, a clash between the two Kratos would be the stuff of legends, and it could be easy to see either of them emerging as the victor. In a showdown of power versus control, this clash for the ages will always be the stuff of debate for God of War fans.

