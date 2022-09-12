After the success of the first game, Nintendo is definitely working on Super Mario Odyssey 2, but will Luigi join in on the fun this time?

The iconic Super Mario Brothers, Mario and Luigi, are Nintendo’s most iconic duo. The moustaches, hats and quirky Italian accents are distinct traits that can be identified by folks that have never touched a game controller in their lives. This level of fame is impressive, but we’d be lying if we said that things were equal on all fronts between both brothers. Even the Super Mario Bros. title is very indicative of who Nintendo favours more.

Super Mario Odyssey was the Nintendo Switch’s debut for the franchise and we saw our red-hatted friend don a new piece of gear that doubled as his new sidekick, Cappy. With so many characters getting some prominent screen time, Luigi felt completely uninvited to this party.

That’s why we can’t help but think that Nintendo has something special cooked up for him in Super Mario Odyssey 2.

Super Mario Gets A Dark Twist In Fan-Made Unreal Engine 5 Game

While Super Mario Odyssey 2 is a sequel to a Mario game, Luigi’s presence in Mario games has always been a nice selling point. Besides, his actual personality is much more relatable to many players compared to Mario.

Speaking of Mario, after the events of Super Mario Odyssey, it’s clear that Mario and Princess Peach simply could not work things out. With Peach discovering her love for epic travels after her visits around the world while kidnapped by Bowser, there’s a clear indication that Nintendo is finally closing the princess-saving chapter of Mario’s life.

The plot twist in Super Mario Odyssey was pretty shocking and it seemed like both parties took things well after the dust settled. Deep down though, it doesn’t seem like someone who spent all those years chasing a girl will simply move on after a rejection.

On that note, Luigi’s presence will be the ultimate glue that brings the brothers closer than ever in Super Mario Odyssey 2. Mario can finally focus on other things and take a page from Luigi’s lifestyle and begin finding fun in random activities. In Super Mario Odyssey, he did manage to broaden his horizons quite a bit, even reuniting with his ex-girlfriend, Paulina. Yet, his ultimate goal was chasing down Peach, so that might not have been in the right spirit.

Luigi has had an eventful life, even in the absence of Mario. For one, he has dipped his toes in pretty much every activity ranging from golfing to tennis and even ghost hunting. Out of all those activities, his ghost-hunting adventures have been the most prominent with the Luigi’s Mansion games showcasing a side of Luigi we don’t get to spend a lot of time within Mario games.

For a big-scale game like Super Mario Odyssey 2, Luigi will get to explore the world in ways he has never done before along with Mario — who will also be learning from Luigi. This ultimate bromance game is something that the Mario brothers deserve. Especially now that Nintendo has the tools to create expressive cutscenes between the characters.

Right from their literal childhood, the Mario Brothers dealt with some pretty traumatic events including kidnappings as babies, and even needing to be saved by their future selves in Mario & Luigi: Partners in Time. They’ve both done a fair amount of saving one another and even encountered their separate arch-nemesis adversaries in Bowser and King Boo for Mario and Luigi respectively.

John Leguizamo Slams Super Mario Bros. For “Going All White”

What Super Mario Odyssey 2 could look like

In this new adventure, Nintendo can finally show Mario and Luigi having a good time and being free from their repetitive lives once and for all. To tie things out for a proper video game showdown, a new villain can be brought in to spoil their parade.

Cappy will likely make a return, so Nintendo might decide to bring a new character from the Cap Kingdom to accompany Luigi. There’s a good chance that this character might be a brother to Cappy, especially considering that Tiara, Cappy’s little sister, is out exploring the world with Princess Peach.

Super Mario Odyssey 2 will want to capitalize on the diverse gameplay levels found in Odyssey, so we’ll see some platforming and a return to the sandbox-style gameplay that players enjoy.

Interestingly, a game like It Takes Two had that Nintendo atmosphere to it, so we won’t be surprised if the company decides to embrace that route for Super Mario Odyssey 2. It will be super fun to share a screen with a friend and play as Mario and Luigi, figuring out platforms and solving puzzles together. This immersive type of co-op is something gamers clearly enjoy and have missed out on thanks to the way modern games are made. This classic style is something that will surely be a hit among gamers and Nintendo fans.

Leaks

The new Mario platformer game is basically bound to be on its way, but Nintendo has made no official announcement yet. We’ve got some nice tidbits of information thanks to some leaks and job listings posted by the company.

Back in October 2019, Nintendo created a job listing for a level designer to work on a “New 3D Action Game” in Tokyo. This was likely for their Production Group 8 studio that was responsible for Super Mario Odyssey and Super Mario 3D World.

A leak made by an anonymous 4Chan user back in 2019 was posted by Twitter user @Matthasnocuts which showed that Luigi was going to be featured in Super Mario Odyssey 2. The leak also indicated that there will be 20 locations in the upcoming Mario game.

While this 4Chan post may not be the most reliable source, their leak on a new Sonic game turned out to be true with Nintendo showing off Sonic Frontiers, a game that matches the details mentioned.

The Truth About Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros.

Unfortunately, there is no solid information available on when Super Mario Odyssey 2 will be released by Nintendo, but we are sure that they have a lot of work to do before confirming anything. On that note, we are likely to see this game sometime between Summer 2024 and early 2025.

Tell us, would you like to see Luigi in Super Mario Odyssey 2?