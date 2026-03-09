At 78 years old, Arnold Schwarzenegger has two things in common with the T-800 he plays in the Terminator franchise. One, he doesn’t have an off button. And two, he just keeps going and going. The former Mr. Olympia has revealed that he plans on returning to his three biggest franchises in his three most famous roles: Dutch from Predator. John Matrix from Commando. And King Conan.

If you’re counting, that’s three big projects at 78 years old. Clearly, Arnie plans to live forever.

Schwarzenegger gave the update while chatting with fans at the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio. The annual event draws thousands of bodybuilding and fitness fans every year. But this time he wasn’t talking about just squats or protein shakes. He spoke about aliens, swords, and action movies.

Image Credit: Fortress of Solitude

It’s probably not the biggest secret anymore, but the Predator franchise might bring Dutch back in another film. That was clearly the setup with the ending of Hulu’s Predator: Killer of Killers, which teased Schwarzenegger’s Dutch in a post-credits animated cameo.

“They did an additional Predator and the director (Dan Trachtenberg) has been doing a great job of that,” Schwarzenegger said. “Now, he wants me to be in the next Predator. We’ve talked about it. As a matter of fact, FOX studios has kind of rediscovered ‘Arnold’. They’ve come to me and said, ‘We want you to do Predator. We just got a script for you to do Commando 2’.”

It’s not hard to see why people still want Dutch back. Predator (1987), directed by John McTiernan, remains the franchise’s best nearly 40 years later. The film earned $98.3 million worldwide on a $15 million budget and delivered one-liners we still haven’t forgotten in 2026: “If it bleeds, we can kill it.”

Then there’s Conan.

Image Credit: Fortress of Solitude

For years fans heard rumors about a third film called King Conan. Now Schwarzenegger says the project has serious movement behind it. “They just hired a fantastic writer/director who did Tom Cruise’s last four movies,” he explained. “They just hired him (Christopher McQuarrie) to write and direct King Conan.”

Schwarzenegger also addressed the obvious question. “Now, what they do is that they write the part,” he said, clearly addressing his age without addressing his age. “They don’t write them like I’m forty years old, you write it to be age-appropriate. I’ll still go in there and kick some a** but it will be different.”

And he teased the story too. “With King Conan, its a great old story that Conan was forty years as King and now he gets forced out of the kingdom and there’s conflict, of course, but somehow he comes back and there’s all kinds of madness, violence, magic and creatures and stuff like that.”

Three franchises. One Arnold Schwarzenegger.

