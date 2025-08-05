Sydney Chandler probably didn’t expect a career in acting to involve running from a nightmare she’s had since childhood. But that’s exactly what happened on the set of Alien: Earth, FX’s first live-action Alien TV series. Playing Wendy, a synthetic-human hybrid loosely based on the character from Peter Pan, Chandler finds herself face-to-face with a Xenomorph. Only this time, it’s not haunting her dreams, it’s chasing her down a corridor.

“I saw this movie also at too young of an age,” she admitted during an Alien: Earth press conference. “And the Xenomorph visited me in my nightmares many a time. So, it was a full-circle moment to be chased by a real Xeno instead of just dreaming about it.” She even gave a shout-out to Cameron Brown, the actor who brings the alien menace to life: “Cam was so wonderful… He should be here. Here in spirit.”

Image Credit: FX

It seems Sydney wasn’t alone in her childhood trauma. Babou Ceesay, who also stars in the series, saw Alien when he was just nine or ten while living in Africa. “It freaked me out a lot,” he said. “The chest burster moment was the moment that was almost too real.” Same, Babou. Same.

Samuel Blenkin, who plays Boy Kavalier, CEO of the sketchy megacorp Prodigy, chimed in with his own horror admission: “I saw it when I was 13, and I can’t watch horror movies now. I’m terrified of horror. It’s much easier to act in it — somehow that’s less scary.”

There’s something poetic about all these actors, terrified as kids by Ridley Scott’s 1979 sci-fi classic, now being chased around by a man in a Xeno suit. But while the scares are real, Alien: Earth isn’t just another scream-fest. Noah Hawley (Fargo, Legion), the brains behind the series, takes the franchise back to its paranoid, corporate-horror roots. In fact, he describes the show as “based on Peter Pan” and brings in all-new concepts like consciousness-transferred synthetics and Earth-based terror.

This time, it’s not Weyland-Yutani pulling the strings, but Prodigy. Different name, same vibe. These companies still treat human lives like test data in a profit experiment, and the Xenomorph as just another business opportunity. Of course, they act shocked when the thing starts ripping through their staff like an all-you-can-eat buffet.

Image Credit: FX

Alien: Earth smartly leans into these themes while giving fans what they came for: gnarly kills, chestbursters, and high-stakes horror. Episode 2, Mr. October, is already being whispered about for having some of the most brutal Xeno moments in the franchise’s long, gory history. And unlike some modern horror that leans on CGI, this series goes practical, grounding its terror in real, tangible fear.

So if you thought Alien: Romulus was bringing the heat, Alien: Earth is turning up the temperature. For Sydney Chandler and the rest of the cast, it’s not just acting. It’s nightmare fuel both on and off screen.

