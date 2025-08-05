Noah Hawley knows exactly what you’re thinking. The trailers for Alien: Earth look like they just borrowed the Blade Runner aesthetic, threw in a Xenomorph or two, and called it a day. It’s raining. It’s corporate. There are androids. You’re not wrong for spotting the overlap, but according to Hawley, you’re not entirely right either.

“It was Ridley who made Alien and then went to make Blade Runner, right?” Hawley said during a recent press conference. “He introduced this idea of synthetic beings, and then he went on to explore that in more depth in Blade Runner… I’m certainly not trying to make Blade Runner, but I understand how the comparisons can be made. Certainly aesthetically, you could look at Blade Runner and think, well, that must be what Earth looks like in Alien. It’s raining all the time, etc. But I would say to the department heads, if you find yourself making Blade Runner, you’re making the wrong Ridley Scott movie.”

That’s about as clear as the acidic drool from a Xenomorph’s mouth.

Image Credit: FX

But look, Hawley’s no stranger to bending genre expectations. Fargo and Legion were proof that he can take established IP and twist it into something smarter, stranger, and a little more human. With Alien: Earth, he’s diving deep into the human-versus-not-quite-human dynamic. This isn’t just another monster-of-the-week series. It’s about hybrids, synthetics, replicants, androids, whatever you want to call them.

Set in the year 2120, Earth is now run by five mega-corporations: Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic, and Threshold. Synthetics, cyborgs, and humans all share the same polluted air, but things get spicy when Prodigy’s young tech genius develops a new class of being: hybrids—humanoid robots infused with human consciousness. The first prototype, a hybrid named “Wendy,” ends up facing off with something worse than her fellow humans or machines. Xenomorphs don’t care about your existential crisis or the color of your blood.

If this all sounds like someone stuffed Alien, Blade Runner, and Predator into a blender, you’re not alone. The Alien and Blade Runner universes have always flirted with each other. The 1999 Alien: 20th Anniversary Edition DVD snuck in a wild detail: Tom Skerritt’s character, Dallas, used to work for the Tyrell Corporation before moving on to Weyland-Yutani. That’s the first real connective tissue. Later, in 2012, the Prometheus Blu-ray doubled down with Peter Weyland’s diary, where he basically name-drops Tyrell as his mentor and inspiration for creating better, less rebellious androids.

Image Credit: FX

Even Ridley Scott has gone on record to say he imagined the Earth seen in Blade Runner and Alien as the same one. And while we’re probably not getting a Harrison Ford/Sigourney Weaver spinoff, Alien: Earth is clearly trying to bridge more than just a gap between movies. It’s connecting ideas about identity, mortality, and the illusion of control. Something both franchises share.

So sure, it might look like Blade Runner. But Noah Hawley wants you to remember, Alien: Earth is still very much Alien. And when the Xenomorphs show up, all those questions about AI, corporate greed, and consciousness take a backseat to what the franchise has always been about: survival.

RELATED: Blade Runner 2035 – The Sequel Nobody Remembers